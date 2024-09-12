Amazon India creates over 1.1 lakh seasonal job opportunities in India

New Delhi, Sep 12 Amazon India on Thursday announced it has created more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The e-commerce major has hired thousands of women associates as well as close to 1900 persons with disabilities (PWD) into its existing network. The company said it has already onboarded a majority of these new hires.

“It is encouraging to see the company hiring a significant number of women and persons with disabilities for these roles while prioritizing the well-being of its associates through initiatives focused on their safety, healthcare, and educational support,” said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment.

The opportunities include direct and indirect jobs in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai, among others.

Abhinav Singh, VP-Operations, Amazon India, said that a number of these associates continue to work with Amazon even after the festive season and many others return year after year to work with Amazon.

According to Dr Mandaviya, Amazon's commitment to create over 1 lakh seasonal employment opportunities across India is a commendable step towards bolstering the nation's workforce during the festive period.

As part of its commitment to support the well-being of associates, Amazon India has implemented a range of initiatives focused on associate wellbeing including the recently launched Project Ashray, which offers dedicated resting points for delivery associates across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The global e-commerce major recently said it is on track to enable Indian businesses surpass $13 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by the end of year. As part of its ‘Amazon Global Selling’ programme launched in 2015, 1.5 lakh exporters have cumulatively sold over 40 crore ‘Made in India’ products to customers across the world.

The total seller base on the programme has grown 20 per cent in the past year.

