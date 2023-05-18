Amazon To Invest $12.7 Billion in India by 2030

Amazon Web Services on Thursday announced plans to invest USD 12.7 billion in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 as it looks to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.The planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- Amazon's cloud computing unit -- said in a statement.

These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications and other jobs, are part of the data centre supply chain in India. AWS said it plans to invest Rs 1,05,600 crore (USD 12.7 billion) in cloud infrastructure in India and added its long-term commitment in the country will reach Rs 1,36,500 crore (USD 16.4 billion) by 2030.This follows AWS' investment of Rs 30,900 crore (USD 3.7 billion) between 2016 and 2022 which will bring its total investment in India to Rs 1,36,500 crore (USD 16.4 billion) by 2030.

This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1,94,700 crore (USD 23.3 billion) to India's total gross domestic product by 2030," the statement said.AWS added that its investment in India has a ripple effect on the local economy in areas such as workforce development, training and skilling opportunities, community engagement and sustainability initiatives.

AWS has invested more than Rs 30,900 crore in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region between 2016 and 2022. This included both capital and operating expenditures associated with constructing, maintaining and operating the data centres in that region.It estimates that AWS' overall contribution to India's gross domestic product between 2016 and 2022 was more than Rs 38,200 crore (USD 4.6 billion), and the investment supported nearly 39,500 FTE jobs annually in Indian businesses.