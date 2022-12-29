Amber-colored History as Impact Communications Wins the Maximum Number of Awards at Flames Awards Asia 2022

Impact Communications won 33 honors, including 8 Golds, 13 Silvers, 8 Bronzes, and 4 certificates. Perfetti Samriddhi a market development campaign, to expand the footprints of the largest confectionary brand in rural India was the most awarded campaign of Flames this year. Perfetti Samriddhi bagged 5 metals with 3 Gold and 2 Silver.

Our Flagship Campaigns like Har Din Behtar, Abbott Swaraksha Campaign, Gulf Duramax, Tata Motors Taraki ke 6 Kadam, Tata Tea Gemini Anti Adulteration Campaign, Apollo Tyre Launch, Rural Sports Property Munafa Express, Marico Onam Campaign, Horlicks Swasthya Abhiyan, amidst the other shining stars for us Awards and recognition for the work you do are always motivators. During the COVID-19 disease outbreak, it was not only the healthcare system that fell short; the business ecosystem was also pushed to face new challenges. The challenges faced by the business and the consumer ecosystem pushed the marketers to break the status quo and curate marketing campaigns that could effectively communicate the brands' positioning while keeping in mind human-centric thinking. Nidhi Singh, CEO, Impact Communication Said, "It was critical for Impact Communications, a long-standing and well-known rural marketing agency, to drive differentiated strategies that were relevant to the changing consumer mindset. Winning awards at Flame Awards Asia is special, and we are grateful to have been recognized by one of the most trusted marketing awards platforms for the BTL Industry." Sanjay Kaul, MD of Impact Group of Companies said, "As a result of the combined strength of Impact Communications, Natter, QSIS, and XPAND, we are now a one-stop shop for businesses wishing to access rural markets. It has always been special to us when we win big at Flames. I extend my appreciation to all the teams for their efforts and contributions to building this. The younger generations and our new business verticals fuel the fire and continually inspire us to do more. As a company, we firmly believe both winning and losing have virtues in any industry that develops collectively."

Impact Group of companies, includes Impact Communications-BTL & Go To Market Agency, Natter-Digital Marketing Agency, QSIS-Experiential Marketing Agency, XPAND-Tech Drive Chanel development. Being the largest group of agencies that cater to emerging markets. With a cumulative experience of over 2 decades of unearthing emerging Indian Consumers. Today the group enjoys a strong position as a solution provider in the Emerging Indian Markets, alongside expanding its footprints in Southeast Asian Countries & United Kingdom as well.

