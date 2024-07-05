Ambros World Foods: Now Launching End to End F&B Consulting and 2 New Brands in Investment Models for aspiring F&B Entrepreneurs

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 5: The Indian F&B space is constantly evolving, and so is the highest ever interest in the space from all strata of entrepreneurs in the country. Be it a small Quick Service Street Food, or a Large Bar or a Restaurant, most people today are trying to be a part of this journey and enjoy the pie of success.

However, from an organized space perspective, there are only a handful of players operating on a National scale who are successfully running large-scale restaurants and also have a model where entrepreneurs interested in entering the F&B space and fulfilling their childhood dreams can be a part of this success story of F&B in India. This is where Ambros World Foods (AWF)'s brands, an 8-year-old group from Mumbai having established a national chain of restaurants and bars successfully in India and cross border, are seen as an emerging ray of light. Their brands have not only been highly successful in the franchise model but have also been unique, highly visionary, and financially rewarding restaurant investments.

Miten Shah, Director of The Studs and CA by Profession, says, "We started our journey in 2016 with a revolutionary sports bar brand known as 'The Studs'. Our vision was to create a high-energy destination for live events, bar games, mega sports screenings, unplugged live music, and authentic food and drinks. Today, The Studs has rapidly scaled up to become India's premier sports bar brand. The brand has its presence upcoming now in over 15 outlets spread across 4 countries and 7 states, including India, Canada, the UK, and Australia, and in India in Mumbai, Bangalore, Nainital, Ranchi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Davangere, and Kolkata."

Abhilash Menon, Director of The Studs and a hospitality industry veteran, adds, "The Studs Sports Bar & Grill also has a franchise model, offering ambitious F&B entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to own and operate a thriving pub with significantly lower investment compared to other brands in the same domain. The Studs is known for its support to our franchise partners, right from property identification and pre-opening preparations to ongoing marketing and end-to-end operations management. This is what a budding Entrepreneur looks for from an ideal franchise, and The Studs delivers the same."

In addition to The Studs, Ambros World Foods AWF has now diversified its portfolio with new ventures like The Indian Peacock - Modern Indian Cuisine and The Pouch - Pocket-Friendly Food - A QSR Concept. These brands cater to different market segments and investment brackets, showcasing Ambros World Foods' versatility in creating distinct culinary experiences tailored to varying consumer preferences.

"The Indian Peacock celebrates the richness and diversity of modern and inspirational Indian cuisine," says Miten Shah. "With an investment bracket ranging from Rs. 1 crore to 1.5 crores, The Indian Peacock caters to discerning diners seeking authentic pan-Indian flavours presented in a modern ambiance."

Meanwhile, The Pouch - Pocket-Friendly Food with an investment of approximately Rs. 30-35 lakhs, specializes in delivering affordable, quick-service meals tailored for today's fast-paced lifestyle, making it an attractive choice for urban consumers on the go.

What sets Ambros World Foods apart is its holistic approach to hospitality entrepreneurship. Beyond offering exciting brand concepts, the company provides comprehensive turnkey solutions to its partners, ensuring that each venture is set up for success from day one.

AWF also provides a unique bespoke, tailored Food & Beverage Consulting bringing a wealth of knowledge to the table of the entrepreneur. We go beyond conventional consulting, offering hands-on guidance to nurture your venture from conception to completion. Our team of seasoned professionals, including chefs, business strategists, and marketing experts, collaborates to provide you with insights that go beyond industry trends; we anticipate them.

As Ambros World Foods continues to expand its footprint across India and international markets, it remains committed to fostering profitable and sustainable partnerships with its franchisees. With a proven track record of success and a portfolio of innovative brands, Ambros World Foods is poised to redefine the culinary landscape and offer unparalleled opportunities for aspiring restaurateurs.

For more details, please visit: www.awfhospitality.com or www.thestuds.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor