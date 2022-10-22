American Precoat proudly celebrates first successful electro galvanized steel OLED and LED TV Backplate under Make in India Initiative

It's a very proud moment to announce that American Precoat Specialty, a Noida-based Electro Galvanized steel producer company playing a big role in Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiative. American Precoat Presents Grateful memento to Minister of Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia on successful Make in India investment in Special Steel "Electro Galvanized Steel ".

In the olden times TV's used to be 2 feet thick, then came the LCD TV where there was PCB PTH technology introduced and the LCD TV was 4-5 inches thick - it was a great revolution in TV technology but the LCD TV's did not perform well as the PCB PTH gave rise to a lot of heat and as TV's are placed along a wall hence absence of heat mitigation resulted in bad performance. Then came the LED and OLED TV technology wherein all the PCB and electronic components were directly mounted on the LED and OLED TV Backplate. This Backplate is a cutting-edge technology product made from Special Steel like Electro Galvanized Steel.

Expressing his excitement in the joyous moment, Dr Shubh Gautam, Chief Technical Architect of American Precoat Speciality Said, "Glad to present indigenously developed OLED Backplate made of electro galvanised steel for the first time in India to Honorable minister of steel Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This LED and OLED TV Backplate was 100 per cent imported from the other countries in India till American Precoat invested in Make In India initiative of Prime minister and started India's first and only Electro Galvanized Steel making in Valsad Gujarat in 2019, after setting up the manufacturing unit in India we have the 100 per cent import substitute of LED and OLED TV Backplate and Electro Galvanised, with this we will be able to save forex's millions of dollars. It is a great moment of Pride for India and a moment of strength to programmes like Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Dr Shubh Gautam added.

American Precoat Speciality was founded in 2005 by Dr Shubh Gautam, recently launched its electro-galvanised steel plant in Valsad, Gujarat. The Noida-based company has over the years expanded to other categories as well, delivering industrial coating, polymers, and more. The company holds patents for some of its products such as plastic closure caps, closure caps for containers, liners for plastic closures, and more.

