Amit Janmejay, Global Marketing Head, moves on from ART, Gulf Capital

December 01: Amit Janmejay, Director and Global Head of Marketing in India and the Middle East, has moved on from ART Fertility Clinics. ART is a large-format healthcare brand backed by Gulf Capital. He joined the Group in December last year. The group is headquartered out of Abu Dhabi, with four start-of-art centres in the Middle East and another six centres in metro cities across India.

Amit Janmejay is known for business turnaround across industries, with exceptional expertise in leading new initiatives and building brand and demand funnels from scratch in industries like IT, Software, Telecom, Retail, CPG, Healthcare, and Consulting.

He has been driving marketing strategies & business leadership and leading marketing at Fortune 500 companies & Start-ups in different markets like the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India & SAARC.

Prior to ART, he was associated with Accenture and Publicis Groupe, leading marketing operations for domestic and international markets.

Earlier in his career, he has also worked in several leadership positions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and India at Tata Communications, Samsung SDS, Hanu Software Inc., and Airtel.

