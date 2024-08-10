Amit Shah highlights substantial growth in sugarcane cultivation, ethanol production, critical for farm, energy sectors

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday highlighted the substantial growth in sugarcane cultivation and production and ethanol production, which are critical milestones in the nation's agricultural and energy sectors.

Shah was addressing the Sugar Conclave and National Efficiency Award 2022-23 ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday. He lauded the achievements in the sugar industry over the past decade.

Shah said, "In 2013-14, the area under sugarcane cultivation was 5 million hectares, and today, in the tenth year, we have successfully expanded it to 6 million hectares, marking an 18 percent increase. Sugarcane production, which was 352 million tonnes, has now reached 491 million tonnes, reflecting a 40 percent increase. Yield has also seen a 19 percent growth, and gross sugar production has recorded a 58 percent increase."

He added, "Ethanol production and the diversion of sugar into ethanol were at 0 million tonnes, but today, due to policy measures, we are able to produce 4.5 million tonnes of sugar for ethanol diversion. The ethanol derived from the sugar industry was initially 380 million liters, with limited use, but today it has increased to 3.7 billion liters, produced solely by our sugar factories."

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1822215810762276918?t=z49NeG_Ch2_8kwQtWZKT4w&s=08

This expansion highlights the concerted efforts by the government and the industry to enhance agricultural output and support the livelihoods of millions of farmers across the country.

Amit Shah also pointed out the remarkable rise in sugarcane production, which has surged from 352 million tonnes in 2013-14 to an astounding 491 million tonnes today, reflecting a 40 per cent increase.

This growth in production is complemented by a 19 per cent improvement in yield, showcasing the effectiveness of modern farming techniques and government interventions aimed at increasing productivity.

Gross sugar production, a key indicator of the industry's output, has also seen a substantial 58 percent rise over the same period. This growth underscores the resilience and capacity of India's sugar industry, which continues to meet the rising domestic demand and contribute to exports.

The shift towards ethanol has not only helped in reducing the sugar surplus but has also contributed significantly to India's energy security. Amit Shah further elaborated that the ethanol derived from the sugar industry, which was a mere 380 million liters with limited use a decade ago, has now skyrocketed to 3.7 billion liters.

This massive increase is attributed to the focused policies and incentives introduced by the government to promote ethanol production, which is now a vital part of the country's push towards renewable energy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor