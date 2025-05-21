Amit Shah inaugurates Falcon Agrifriz's state-of-the-art frozen potato products manufacturing facility in Kadi, Mehsana, Gujarat

PRNewswire

Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], May 21: In a landmark moment for India's food processing industry, Falcon Agrifriz Foods Private Limited inaugurated its state-of-the-art, fully automated frozen potato products manufacturing facility in Mehsana, Gujarat. The plant was inaugurated by the Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Government of India, Amit Shah, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel; Minister of Industries, Government of Gujarat, Balvantsinh Rajput; Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Mayankbhai Nayak; Member of Parliament, Mehsana, Shri Haribhai Patel; and Chairman of Falcon Group, Shri Tara Ranjan Patnaik.

This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Falcon Group and the Government of Gujarat. The group has invested approximately Rs1,050 crore in the state, aiming to transform Gujarat into a global hub for frozen potato-based products.

For over four decades, the Falcon Group has championed growth rooted in quality, trust, and innovation. From animal nutrition and marine exports to real estate, mining, mineral exports, trading, healthtech, and strategic holdings, Falcon's diversified portfolio is driven by a common purpose: to build enduring value. Agrifriz extends this legacy into the realm of frozen foods with a mission to place India at the forefront of global convenience food exports.

With the frozen food segment booming worldwide and India's agricultural strengths gaining global recognition, Falcon has set its sights on making India a leader in processed potato exports. The company's journey from farm to fork is powered by deep-rooted quality controls. A dedicated seed programme ensures consistent, high-quality produce. Seeds cultivated in the northern statesPunjab, Himachal Pradesh, and UttarakhandUttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Leh Ladakh, are grown under expert supervision and then transported to Gujarat for commercial farming via Falcon's robust contract farming network of more than 4000 farmers.

Harvested potatoes are quickly moved to advanced cold storage units, ensuring year-round availability and freshness. Spread across 25 acres, the Mehsana facility houses India's only and largest French Fries production linespanning 350 metres and capable of producing 15 metric tons per hour. The facility also houses a potato specialty line with a 3.5 metric tonne per hour capacity. Built in under two years, it is among India's most advanced, green, and 100% automated food processing plants.

Key features of the facility include:

* Fully Automated Straight Production Line

* French Fries Line Capacity - 15 Tonnes Per Hour

* Potato Specialty Line Capacity - 3.5 Tonnes Per Hour

* Shop Floor Temperature Maintained Below 28°C

Shri Tara Ranjan Patnaik, Chairman of Falcon Group, reflected on the values that shaped this milestone and the broader mission it represents, stating, "Gujarat has always held a special place in India's agricultural landscape, and for Falcon, it was a natural choice. The state's abundant potato production, resilient farming community, and pro-business environment made it the perfect home for our flagship facility. This plant represents more than manufacturing; it embodies our philosophy of future-forward, responsible growth. We aim to produce efficiently, sustainably, and with the highest global standards. Looking ahead, our ambition is to make Falcon a global leader in food processing by expanding into new markets, driving innovation, and staying true to our values."

Parthajeet Patnaik, Vice-Chairman of Falcon Group, called the inauguration a defining step forward, noting, "Falcon's journey has always been about transforming potential into impactacross sectors, regions, and generations. This facility marks a bold step in our commitment to building globally competitive, India-led enterprises. We're harnessing the strength of our farmers, the power of technology, and the vision of a new India to shape the future of food processing. It's not just about scaling operationsit's about creating a legacy of leadership, rooted in responsibility and driven by purpose."

Echoing the company's forward-looking mission, Manish Tibrewal, Director & CEO of Falcon Agrifriz, added, "This facility marks more than an investment in infrastructureit signals a decisive leap toward India's food processing leadership. What drives us is not just production, but a deeper purpose: nation-building from the soil up. Our dedicated seed programme, backed by skilled agronomists, ensures end-to-end traceability and consistent quality from the very source. With world-class automation and a farmer-first approach, we're reimagining what India can deliver to the world. This is just the beginning of a journey that puts India at the heart of the global food map."

Falcon Agrifriz is already making its presence felt on global platforms, showcasing its brandsincluding Just Crave, Bon Vegato, Frizeto, and Just Friesat exhibitions like Gulfood, AAHAR, and SIAL. These brands are not just about products; they represent the company's commitment to creating irresistible food experiences driven by taste, trust, and technology.

With this new plant, Falcon reinforces its pledge to sustainable progress and India's potential to lead the global frozen food revolutionone French fry at a time.

For more information, visit www.falconagrifriz.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692796/Falcon_Agrifriz_Inauguration.jpg

