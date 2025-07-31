Amity Group of Schools Launches "Study @ Abroad" Program with a Grand Open House 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 31: The Amity Career Counselling & Guidance Cell and the Amity Group of Schools, led by Chairperson Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, organized the power-packed Amity Open House 2025, which marked the successful launch of the "Study@Abroad" initiative and the beginning of a new chapter in global education.

Official representatives from government departments from six top educational destinationsthe USA, UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Japanmet with students and parents in person and provided reliable and pertinent information about studying abroad.

Among our distinguished panel of speakers were:

* Rupali Verma - EducationUSA (United States)

* Vishu Sharma - British Council (United Kingdom)

* Rashi Khanduja - DAAD German Academic Exchange Service (Germany)

* Misha Mehrotra - Australian Trade and Investment Commission - Austrade (Australia)

* Bhupinder Kaur - Education New Zealand - South Asia (New Zealand)

* Priyanka Bangia - Higher Education Japan (Japan)

The objective, first-hand information provided by government-appointed experts was what really set the event apart. Students learned more about government-funded scholarships, application procedures, academic structures, visa requirements, and overseas student support networks.

The "Study@Abroad" Program is a comprehensive initiative that provides:

* Individualized student profile assessments and one-on-one counseling

* Guidance for international assessments like SAT, AP, IELTS, TOEFL and more

* Detailed instructions on university applications and shortlisting

* Soft skills and interview preparation

* Pre-departure orientation for life in a foreign country

Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, whose vision continues to influence education at Amity that is ready for the future, shared, "This initiative stems from our deep commitment to prepare students not just for academic success but to thrive as global citizens."

The Amity Open House 2025 marks the first step in the Study@Abroad journey, offering clarity and direction to every student exploring international education. The program now paves the way for informed, confident, and well-supported global aspirations.

The road to global education starts here!

