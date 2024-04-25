Amity Institute of Competitive Examinations (AICE) Celebrates Outstanding Performance in JEE Main 2024

New Delhi [India], April 25: In a momentous announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) unveiled the results of JEE Main 2024, shedding light on the remarkable achievements of students across the nation. Among the 14.15 lakh students who registered for the exams, a select few have emerged as shining stars, with 56 students securing a perfect 100 percentile.

Amity's 4 student are among the 56 all India 100 percentile achievers. Aarav Bhatt (AIR 3), Ipsit Mittal (AIR 48), Bhavesh Ramakrishnan Karthik (AIR 50), Arsh Gupta (AIR 54);they score the perfect 100 percentile. This remarkable feat not only underscores the calibre of education imparted at AICE but also reaﬃrms its position as a leading coaching institute in Delhi NCR.

Amidst this wave of success, the Amity Institute of Competitive Examinations (AICE) stands tall, with 5 of its students achieving the rank within the top 100. Aarav Bhatt (AIR 3), Ipsit Mittal (AIR 48), Bhavesh Ramakrishnan Karthik (AIR 50), Arsh Gupta (AIR 54), and Ayush Singhal (AIR 59),have etched their names in the annals of academic excellence, by securing a place among the top 100 students.

More than just a number, these results signify a journey of hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, Chairperson of AICE, eloquently puts it, “We are immensely proud of our students’ achievements in JEE Main 2024. Their success is a testament to the relentless efforts of our faculty and the unwavering support of their families.”

Mrs. Meenakshi Rawal, Director of AICE, echoes this sentiment, stating, “It ﬁlls my heart with joy to see our students excel on such a grand stage. Their success is a reﬂection of our holistic approach to education and personalized guidance.”

The success story of AICE doesn’t end here. More than 114 students have qualiﬁed for the prestigious JEE Advanced exam, showcasing the institute’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering academic excellence.

What sets the Amity Institute of Competitive Examinations (AICE) apart is its comprehensive approach to exam preparation, tailored to suit the individual needs of each student. With specialized coaching in Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry, the institute ensures that students are well-equipped to tackle the challenges of competitive exams head-on.

The fact that 9 students scored a perfect 100 percentile in Physics, 4 in Mathematics, and 5 in Chemistry is a testament to the expertise and dedication of AICE faculty members. Through rigorous practice sessions, mock tests, and personalized guidance, students are empowered to unleash their full potential and achieve their academic goals.

As the nation celebrates the achievements of these bright young minds, AICE continues to be a beacon of hope for aspiring engineers and scientists. With a legacy of excellence and a vision for the future, the Amity Institute of Competitive Examinations (AICE) remains committed to shaping the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.

In conclusion, AICE’s stellar performance in JEE Main 2024 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success. As the institute continues to set new benchmarks in the ﬁeld of competitive exam coaching, it remains a preferred choice for students seeking quality education and guidance.

With AICE students shining bright on the national stage, the future indeed looks promising for the next generation of leaders and innovators.

