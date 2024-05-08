Amity University Mumbai showcases at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Amity University Mumbai's School of Fashion Design and Technology (ASFT) showcased 'Tarang' The Collection at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024. 18 student designers featured 20 garments portraying a vibrant mix of textures and colour coordinates enabling multiple surface ornamentation possibilities.

The Collection featured the finest young design talent in the country, displaying their technical prowess and creative genius through various themes. It explored avant-garde ensembles that fuse luxury fashion with modern styles, like a wave of change that carries the spirit of tradition into the cutting-edge embrace of the future.

The showstopper, Ms. Esha Velankar, winner of Miss Cocoaberry Diva, Miss Unity International 2021-2022, and Miss India Global 2020 runner-up is set to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. She didn't only walk the ramp during Fashion Week; she also showcased her collection and wore a garment with "wings" that depicted a sense of freedom through the "Kirigami" design.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) AW. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University Mumbai, said "Amity University Mumbai is proud to be associated with the Bombay Times Fashion Week, a magnificent show, showcasing the talents of our students' excellence in comparison with seasoned Fashion industry icons in the fields of Design, Choreography, Fashion display and theme. Amity School of Fashion Technology has a hands-on approach and industry collaborative model, which, is why our students excel in many such fashion shows around the country and bring laurels to the Institution."

Prof. (Dr.) Bhawana Chanana, Director, Amity School of Fashion Technology, Amity University Mumbai, said "'Tarang' The Collection defines the institute's broader initiative to rejuvenate India's cultural essence and global design concepts. The designs move between digital garment structures and traditional handicrafts, focusing on sculpting, fluid drapery, layering, surface embellishments, ombre effects, and geometric patterns. The themes are influenced by natural elements and theatrical expressions, representing an evolution of creative ideas. "

Amity University Mumbai's School of Fashion Technology is one of India's leading Design institutes. It empowers youth and nurtures professionals in Fashion, Textiles, Art and Design, Retail, Communication, Styling, and Entrepreneurship with a fine blend of knowledge, technical skills, practical experience, and career opportunities. The school believes in "digital first," putting interactive design at the forefront of education, emphasizing UI-UX interface.

About Amity University Mumbai: Amity University Maharashtra, established under Maharashtra Govt. Act of 2014 of the Government of Maharashtra and recognized as per Section 2(f) of the UGC Act with the rights to confer degrees, on a future-ready, sprawling campus, over a kilometre-long frontage on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway offers a 360-degree career transformation. Recently ranked among the top 250 universities in South Asia (QS Asia University Rankings 2024) and securing the prestigious 101-150 band by NIRF and international accreditation in Built Environment by RICS, the university has been recognized as the best institution nationally by 'Times Higher Education' and prominently features in 'THE Impact Ranking.' In addition, the university was recently named the 'Best Education Brand 2024' at the 7th edition of the ET Now Best Brands Conclave. The year 2023 witnessed an impressive 92.3% placement rate with 364 companies, while 7.7% continued their studies at esteemed academic institutions, joined their businesses or started their own companies.

