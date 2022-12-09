Amrit Cement changes to AmritCem, Confers in association with TIME8 'Performance & Change Awards'

Amrit Cement, one of the leading Cement brands in North-East India, has been officially rebranded as AmritCem. AmritCem launched its new Brand identity with the new brand philosophy of Cementing Performance. Underlining the change and looking behind this new brand identity, AmritCem in association with TIME8, a pioneer in the Digital News landscape in the North East; and organized "Performance & Change Awards 2022" to commemorate the brilliance and dedication of individuals who have acted as catalysts in bringing a positive change in the society. Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary conferred 10 eminent individuals with 'TIME8 Performance & Change Awards 2022' at a glitzy award ceremony held at Hotel Raddison Blu in Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, Biswajit Daimary, Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, said that the Performance & Change Awards were organised to highlight and honour passionate performance which has contributed to making our society a better place.

Speaking on the Occasion, Pradeep Bagla, Managing Director of AmritCem, said "We at AmritCem have always believed in the relationship between performance and change and today when Amrit Cement has turned into AmritCem, we truly believe we are going to further cementing our performance which will lead to a sustainable change in the society. At AmritCem, our philosophy of the 7Ts runs the show. We have implemented our philosophy in every aspect of our organization, starting from our branding and influencing the thought process of every member associated with us. We hope to align every member with our common goal to reach every household in and beyond the North-east."

"These eminent personalities conferred with "Performance & Change Awards 2022" have set an example of a passionate performance and radical change for the rest of us to follow", Bagla added.

Commenting on this initiative, Utpal Kanta, Founder-cum-Managing Editor of TIME8 said that TIME8 serves this land and its people and it was an honour to partner with AmritCem and acknowledge the performances which lead to a better change."

Earlier, welcoming all the guests, Umang Bagla, Director, AmritCem said that committed to delivering the best, AmritCem has been setting new benchmarks by delivering quality cement that has been phenomenally transforming the region's construction landscape with over 100 benchmark projects credited to it."

Started operation in 2012, AmritCem has a network of more than 800 channel partners across North-East India and is counted among the top cement players in the region.

Recipients of "Performance & Change Awards 2022"

1. Padma Shri Birubala Rabha: She is an Indian activist who campaigns against witchcraft and witch-hunting in Assam. Her organization spreads awareness against witch hunting. She was instrumental in the Assam Government passing the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act, 2015.

2. Padma Shri Dr Ilias Ali: A surgeon from Assam, Dr Ilias Ali was conferred the Padma Shri civilian honour by the President of India for his contribution towards raising awareness about family planning and birth control measures in the backward areas of Assam.

3. Padma Shri Jadhav Payeng: Popularly known as the Forest Man of India, Shri Jadhav Payeng, is an environmental activist from Majuli. Over the course of several decades, he has planted and tended trees on a sandbar of the river Brahmaputra turning it into a forest reserve.

4. Arjuna Award Awardee Smt. Nayanmoni Saikia: She is a female Indian international lawn bowler. In the Commonwealth Games 2022 competition, she was part of the Indian Women's fours team which won a gold medal beating South Africa in the final.

5. Dr Purnima Barman: Indian Wildlife biologist Dr Purnima Devi Barman has recently awarded with Champions of the Earth award in the Entrepreneurial Vision category, the UN's highest environmental honour. She is the founder of the Hargila Army and senior project manager of the Avifauna Research and Conservation Division, Aaranyak.

6. Archana Borthakur: She is an Indian social activist from Assam. She founded social welfare society Priyobondhu in pursuit of community development and social change. She is known for her social work like the donation of unused clothes, food, books and household tools to the underprivileged.

7. Archana Talukdar: An entrepreneur and a social worker. Since 2007 she is associated with the NGO Aahan Foundation with different kinds of social activities to make women independent.

8. Dr Ashim Borah: He is presently working as the Research Officer - at Tribal Research institute. Dr Borah has worked tremendously for the upliftment of the tribal people of Assam.

9. Pabitra Rabha: He is an Indian actor and a theatre artiste who provides respect and employment to the dwarf community in Assam. He has resolved to fight the stigma and discrimination faced by those affected by Dwarfism, a genetic condition which limits height.

10. Abhinav Konwar & Indrani Phukan Konwar: The duet is into an Agri-allied business by the name of True Nature Farms. The couple has worked tremendously for the rural unemployed youth.

