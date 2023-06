Amrut Software Hosts Successful Amrut Tech Summit’23, Explores Modern Service Management

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23: On March 16th, 2023, Amrut Software held its highly anticipated tech summit in association with Atlassian at the Taj in Bengaluru. The summit aimed to explore the effectiveness of IT service management (ITSM) in the modern world, with a focus on modern service management versus traditional ITSM.

The summit was a resounding success, attended by esteemed C-level executives, directors, and heads of various sectors, including IT software, banking, fintech, insurance, financial services, FMCG, and healthcare. The event drew upon the importance of IT service management, which coordinates a myriad of tasks and processes across organizations to deliver real value to customers.

The summit emphasized that the real aim of ITSM is to deliver business services, rather than focusing solely on the “IT” aspect. The discussion centered around the following topics:

Application of ITSM in the modern world

Modern Service Management versus ITSM

Automation of low-value tasks

Integration of Agile principles into an operations team

Refocusing ITSM teams to enable and empower DevOps and product teams

Attendees gained insight into how to use ITSM effectively in a rapidly changing business environment. They explored ways to automate low-value tasks and integrate Agile principles into operations teams to create a streamlined and efficient process.

The event was not just a platform for discussion but also a learning experience for all attendees. The Atlassian Team Scott Goh- Davis, APAC Head Solution Engineering along with Vishwajeet Singh, CTO, Amrut software led a speaker session that was followed by an engaging question-and-answer round, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of modern service management.

Overall, the summit served as a platform for thought leaders to explore the potential of ITSM in the modern world. Amrut Software aims to continue this initiative and provide a platform for professionals to discuss and contemplate the ever-evolving landscape of ITSM.

