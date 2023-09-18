An Evening of Gastronomic Delights at OKO, The LaLit, Mumbai: Culinary Extravaganza Showcasing Artistry on the Plate

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: The LaLit Mumbai, one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels, played host to a culinary extravaganza like no other with the first-of-its-kind Chef's Table event held at OKO. Co-hosted by Angel, this unforgettable evening brought together a diverse mix of food enthusiasts, including the esteemed presence of Dr Madhu Chopra, a food connoisseur, renowned film producer and a distinguished physician who has dedicated several years of service to the Indian Army.

Dr Madhu Chopra, Food Connoisseur and Chief Guest of the Event, said, "Food has the incredible power to connect people, cultures, and emotions. It's a universal language that transcends borders and brings joy to our hearts. This event was a true testament to the artistry and passion that chefs pour into their creations. It was an honor to be part of this gastronomic journey, where every bite told a story, and every dish was a work of art."

The event was graced with the presence of some of the culinary world's luminaries, including Chef Prakash Pawskar, Former Executive Sous Chef at Trident and currently associated with Jio, Chef Suresh Shetty, Executive Chef at Mumbai Cricket Association, MasterChef season six-winner Chef Abinas Nayak, Chef Anees Khan, Founder of Star Anise Patisserie, Chef Ananya Banerjee, a prominent Chef cum Food Influencer, and many more.

The culinary maestros of the evening, Exec Chef Rishi Kapoor and Chef Madan, took center stage, mesmerizing guests with their exceptional culinary skills. However, the highlight of the evening was the surprising Teppanyaki cooking mastery displayed by the usually reticent Chef Madan Khare, leaving everyone in awe.

The event was meticulously curated by The Next Ingredient team, with invaluable support from one of the senior-most figures in the culinary world, Chef Yogesh Utekar, Culinary Curator & Principal RPH College.

In light of the event's triumph, Chef Naved Patel, the Founder and Managing Director of The Next Ingredient, expressed his satisfaction by stating, "We are glad to work together with The Lalit & Angel to make this event successful. We believe food is not just nourishment; it's an art, a culture, and a story that we tell through our culinary creations. Each dish is a canvas, and every ingredient is a stroke of creativity. At The Next Ingredient, we believe in curating experiences that leave a lasting impression on the senses and ignite a passion for the world of flavours."

Adding the perfect finishing touch to each dish was a range of angel sauces, elevating the flavors to culinary perfection. The evening became brighter and more musical thanks not only to the excellent food but also to the LIVE BAND and singing. This event featured impromptu performances by Chefs who demonstrated their skill sets beyond the kitchen, earning them a resounding round of applause.

Expressing his thoughts about the event, Leelavati Gupte, Brand Representative- Angel, India, stated, "We are immensely proud of the success of this Chef's Table event, co-hosted with The LaLit Mumbai. It was a night that celebrated not just the art of food, but the passion and creativity that our culinary experts bring to the table. We aim to create experiences that leave a lasting impression on the taste buds and hearts of our guests. We extend our gratitude to everyone who joined us in making this evening truly exceptional."

The LaLiT Mumbai, Angel and VK FOODS extend their gratitude to all the participants, chefs, and partners who made this Chef's Table event an outstanding success, setting a new benchmark in the culinary scene of Mumbai.

The LaLiT Mumbai is located close to the international airport and is accessible from key commercial and business locations. The hotel operates 369 rooms & suites and 21 serviced apartments, besides 46,000 square feet of conference and banqueting space for both indoor and outdoor events.

The Next Ingredient team helps you to add that extra secret ingredient to your business. We have a comprehensive network with numerous Hotels, Restaurants, Production houses and Food service firms brought together in one place. We are a team of contemporary and creative professional with a wealth of hospitality experience of more than 15+ years. We are Dynamic and charismatic professionals with a career that has encompassed many of the aspects of the FnB industry. We at The Next Ingredient have in-depth knowledge and experience of culinary industry at all levels. We are a one stop solution team, who can help you to start your restaurant business from base and boost you to reach heights. We also support on: Setting up Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Retail product planning and launch for supermarket, culinary back-end content for television food Show, Food styling for television commercials, magazines, restaurants etc., Food photography.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor