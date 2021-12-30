Ananad Mahindra reacts after video of tiger biting Mahindra Xylo goes viral!

A group of tourists at the Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru were left tshocked after they had a close encounter with a Bengal tiger. The undated video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the wild cat moving towards the tourist vehicle and attempting to pull it from behind.Using immense force, the tiger is able to pull out the vehicle’s bumper, as the camera pans towards the frightened passengers in it. However, the video becomes intense and ends on a cliffhanger when another tiger is seen walking towards the vehicle.

Going around #Signal like wildfire. Apparently on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss. 😊 pic.twitter.com/A2w7162oVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 30, 2021

According to a report, this video is from January, which was recorded by a passenger passing by at that time.