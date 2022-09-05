Anand Mahindra takes a pledge after Cyrus Mistry’s death in car accident

Anand Mahindra condoled Industrialist Cyrus Mistry’s tragic death in a car accident on September 4. Cyrus Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat when his car hit a road divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The demise of Mr Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, shocked the country as condolences poured in from top political leaders and industrialists. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also reacted to the 54-year-old industrialist's sudden death.

Anand Mahindra today posted a pledge that he said "we all owe our families". His tweet focused on reports that Cyrus Mistry was in the backseat and not wearing his seat belt at the time."I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families," Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, wrote.

Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist, was driving the car, a Mercedes. The police say she may have lost control of the car while overtaking another vehicle at a high speed and hit a road divider.Police sources said Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were in the back seat and not wearing seat belts. Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were seriously injured and are in hospital.