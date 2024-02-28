Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Feast: A Culinary Extravaganza Featuring 2,500 Dishes with Vegan Delights and Midnight Snacks Galore

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant—the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant—next month. Wedding preparations are in full swing. An elaborate menu has been planned for guests who have been invited to the pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from March 1-3. According to an India Today report, more than 1,000 guests have been invited to the grand event. Several prominent personalities, including Bill Gates, are on the guest list. According to Bloomberg, Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is likely to attend the event. ABP News reported that a special team of 65 chefs from Madhya Pradesh's Indore have been invited for the special occasion. There will be a special focus on Indori food.

The cuisines will also include Parsi food to Thai, Mexican and Japanese, apart from pan-Asian dishes at the function. Over three days, a total of 2,500 dishes will be on the menu and none of them will be repeated during the grand event. Breakfast will include over 75 options, more than 225 types of dishes are included in lunch, 275 types of dishes in dinner and 85 types of items are included in midnight meals. Midnight meal will be served from 12 midnight to 4 am. There is also a special provision for vegan dishes for the guests. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Throughout the three-day affair, guests are anticipated to attend various themed functions, each with its suggested dress code outlined in the 'Event Guide' provided to the invitees.

It has been reported that a special Indore Sarafa Food Counter will also be put up there that will serve well-known food items including Indori kachoris, poha jalebi, bhutte ki kees, khopra patties, upma, and other such dishes with authentic flavours.Distinguished personalities, encompassing business magnates, vocalists, actors, and athletes, are expected to grace the pre-wedding celebrations. The guest list boasts India's prominent billionaires such as Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, along with Bollywood megastars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. International business moguls like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, among others, are also anticipated to attend. Additionally, Hollywood pop icon Rihanna, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, is slated to captivate the audience with their performances.



