Anant Goenka takes over as FICCI President for 2025-26, from Harsha Vardhan Agarwal

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, RPG Group, on Saturday took over as FICCI President for 2025-2026, from Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Limited, at the apex chamber's 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention here in the national capital.

Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group, has been elevated to the position of Senior Vice President of FICCI.

Puneet Dalmia, Vice President, FICCI and Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, has joined FICCI leadership as Vice President.

Anant Goenka is Vice Chairman of the RPG Group, a USD 4.8 bn conglomerate with interests in the tyre, infrastructure, pharma, IT, and speciality sectors.

He is also the Vice-President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the former Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA).

Goenka was the Managing Director and CEO of CEAT through a transformative 10-year period from 2012 to 2023, during which the company witnessed a 25X rise in market capitalisation, received lighthouse recognition from the World Economic Forum, and won the prestigious Deming Grand Prize in 2023, making it the first tyre company in the world to receive this accolade.

Prior to joining CEAT, Anant worked with Unilever and KEC International.

He was the recipient of the "Kabiller Science of Empathy Prize" from the Kellogg School of Management in 2023.

Anant has also been recognised by Forbes as the "Next Generation Business Leader of the Year" in 2017 and as "India's 40 under 40 Business Leaders" by Economic Times-Spencer Stuart.

Anant has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Vijay Sankar is the Chairman of The Sanmar Group, headquartered in Chennai, India, with manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Egypt, and several locations across South India. The Group has a strong presence in key industry segments - Chemicals (including Speciality Chemicals), Engineering Technologies (Products and Steel Castings), and Shipping- and a turnover of approximately USD 1.6 billion.

Well-recognised for its high ethical standards, the Group has robust corporate governance practices and a strong focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Sankar is an Independent Director on the Boards of TVS Motor Company Limited, Transport Corporation of India Limited, Oriental Hotels Limited and Kaveri Retreats and Resorts Ltd.

He is the Non-Executive Chairman of Chemplast Sanmar Limited.

He also serves as a Vice President of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, and as a Trustee of The Childs Trust Hospital and the Voluntary Health Services (VHS). He serves on the Board of Governors of the Medical Research Foundation (Sankara Nethralaya) and the CPR Environment Education Centre.

He also serves as a member of the Governing Body of The Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar, Chennai.

Vijay Sankar is the Honorary Consul General of Denmark in Chennai.

He holds a Master's in Business Administration from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University, and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Puneet Dalmia is the Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Bharat Limited. Driven by the fundamental principles of 'responsible growth and sustainable development', he has steered Dalmia Bharat on an accelerated path of growth since assuming leadership in 2004.

Before leading Dalmia Bharat, he co-founded JobsAhead.com in 1999, a highly successful dotcom venture that was later acquired by Monster.com in 2004.

Dalmia's leadership and entrepreneurial acumen have earned him widespread recognition. He was honoured with Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2017 in the manufacturing sector.

Additionally, he has also served as the Chairman of the Development Council for Cement Industry (DCCI), established by the Government of India in June 2021.

In 2022, Business Today magazine named him the Best CEO in the Cement Category.

Presently, he serves as Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur.

Dalmia holds a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) from IIT Delhi and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, both earned as a gold medalist.

