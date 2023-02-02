Ananya Birla participated in the discussion on "The Role of Youth Against Climate Change"

A panel discussion and live band performance were organised at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Raipur, in the programme "Role of youth against climate change." Ananya Birla, a young singer and businesswoman, took part.

Presented by the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board with the joint efforts of UNICEF, National Service Scheme, Ananya Birla Foundation, and Sangyaa PR, this programme had the aim of ensuring the role of youth against climate change and promoting the state's tourism industry. Eminent personalities from the state participated in the panel discussion.

Advisor to Chief Minister Gaurav Dwivedi stated in his welcome address that this is the era of youth. He expressed gratitude to Ananya Birla for visiting Chhattisgarh. The state is brimming with opportunities; Bollywood has used various locations in Chhattisgarh as filming locations for their films and series.

Highlighting the role of the Chhattisgarh government's schemes in environmental balance and sustainable development of tourism, Anil Kumar Sahu, IFS, Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, said that more than 90 lakh quintals of paddy are procured in the state and that the problem of stubble burning is not a concern here, which is a major problem in Delhi and Punjab State.

Ananya said, "The youth are sensible and can conserve the environment with a disciplined lifestyle," speaking to everyone in the panel discussion. Students should not give up and instead find a voice to spread awareness about the serious issue of mental health. Please share any suggestions you may have with us for environmental protection; we'll put them into practice. During this, Ananya Birla took a pledge to plant 10,000 trees in the year 2023, which she started from the DDU Auditorium premises in Raipur.

Gaurav Dwivedi, advisor to Chief Minister, Govt of Chhattisgarh honoured Ananya with an official stole of the state, and Anil Sahu presented a memento.

M.L. Nayak, Ajay Mishra, Shweta Patnaik, Bal Paritosh Das, Manjari Sharma, Tanuja Verma, and Ananya Birla, were the key panellists in the panel discussion, and Sam Bandi was the moderator. This type of event, according to Gaurav Girija Shukla, founder of Sangyaa PR, gives Chhattisgarh a new identity. Youth have always been the changemakers in society, and Chhattisgarh's youth will play an important role in the state's development.

The discussion was then followed by a live performance by Ananya Birla and her band. People were seen enjoying the songs and were seen dancing and singing to Ananya's songs.

