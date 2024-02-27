Ananya Pal's latest book is a murder mystery based in Nairobi

The Media People

New Delhi [India], February 27: A Mysterious Affair in Amboseli' is Ananya Pal's ninth and latest book in the genre of psychological thriller. It is a murder mystery set in the backdrop of Nairobi city and partly the Amboseli National Park of Kenya. The book not only deals with an intriguing plot but also reflects the place and the society prevailing in Kenya.

Moreover, the book deals with the subject of narcissistic traits and how people with such disorders manipulate empaths and create endless suffering resulting into a situation for crime. The book is currently available in India and will be available in Amazon worldwide and in Kenya soon.

Ananya Pal is a Chartered Accountant by profession and worked in reputed MNCs for several years, currently pursuing her own consultancy in Nairobi. Creative writing is her passion.

She writes in the genres of Historical fiction, thriller, comedy, and travelogues in Bengali and English. She has nine published books both in English and Bengali. She writes scripts and directs stage plays, dance dramas, short films and musical shows.

