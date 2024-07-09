AND Academy Admissions 2024: New Batch Commencing on 19th July for Graphic Design, Interior Design, and UI UX Design; Apply Now

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 9: AND Academy, an emerging design upskilling school launched by the Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) in New Delhi, has announced that its new batch of Graphic Design, Interior Design, and UX/UI Design courses will begin on July 19. Interested students can register for admission to the July Batch here. The academy has quickly established itself as a significant player in the online education sector, offering unique pedagogical approaches with stackable part-time and full-time online courses. These courses come with a Job Guarantee and placement support and a promise of a full course fee refund for learners who are not placed in a relevant role, at an assured minimum salary package, within six months of graduating.

Dr Jitin Chadha, Founder & CEO of AND Academy, brings over a decade of experience in the education sector. He emphasizes the versatility of the courses, stating, "Each program we offer includes mentorship from industry practitioners and project-based hands-on learning, ensuring a steady learning curve for students of all backgrounds. Essentially, learners with no prior design experience or training can effectively upskill in their chosen field. Our commitment to making design education accessible to a wider audience is further enhanced by our remote operation, which leverages key strategies to recreate a studio-based learning environment in an online space. The use of live interactive classes is one such example where we move away from the monotony of pre-recorded lectures and webinars, instead recreating an active learning atmosphere in the virtual space, ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and affordability for learners."

A key distinguishing characteristic of courses at AND Academy is the importance the institute places on bridging the growing employment gap in the country by equipping learners with essential technical skills. Career readiness in graduates is ensured through personalized career advice sessions on CV-building, interview guidance, and networking opportunities, which help learners seize key placement opportunities. The project-based pedagogy ensures that graduates have a market-ready portfolio, effectively showcasing their design expertise to recruiters. Additionally, the institute offers software training sessions alongside a broader design-oriented curriculum, ensuring that learners are well-equipped with industry standards upon completing the course.

The school's commitment to high-quality education and student success is evident in its innovative course structures and supportive learning environment, making it a premier choice for aspiring designers looking to enhance their skills and career prospects. At the moment, AND Academy offers courses in Graphic Design, UI UX Design, Interior Design, and Motion Graphics in various formats. Learners can choose from Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma (Part-time), and PG Diploma (Full-time) programs, depending on their career aspirations. The stackability of these courses allows for seamless progression to advanced classes for those who wish to continue their learning journey. The duration of each course varies by discipline, typically ranging from 16 weeks to a year.

