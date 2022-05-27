Angel One achieves a significant milestone of 10 Mn clients, on its platform; strong momentum in business

In its run-up towards the top spot in the industry, Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) showcases a phenomenal performance by expanding its client base to 10 million, thus more than doubling its client base since March'21.

This new milestone for the company is a testimony of the confidence the management demonstrated with its decision of evolving from physical to a digital player in the retail broking industry. This high conviction has translated in 10mn clients using the Angel One tech platform, with elevated client satisfaction, scores across surveys and app ratings, and has ensured Angel One continues to be their preferred destination for wealth generation.

This evolution of tech enabled platform, coupled with client first approach and simplicity has been achieved with robust operating margins and profits. Angel One has truly stood tall in the retail broking industry in India.

Being an innovation-driven platform, Angel One has rapidly transformed into a digital-first brand over the last few years. Its razor-focus on best-in-class technology & product suite has been the dominant force behind the phenomenal growth across all parameters. Angel One's strong and comprehensive product suite has been greatly appreciated by GenZ and millennials, as they enjoy a seamless investing and trading experience.

In FY22, the company's share in India's demat accounts and NSE active client base expanded to 10.3 per cent and 10.1 per cent respectively. Angel One's share in incremental NSE active clients reached 12.2 per cent during the year. The company's FY22 average daily turnover grew by 226.3 per cent YoY to Rs 6.5 trillion, which further increased to Rs 9.5 trillion in April '22, 114.4 pe rcent YoY growth. It also recorded 680.1 million orders in FY22, representing a growth of 97.3 per cent YoY. The company's number of orders grew by 65.7 per cent YoY in April'22 to 66.1 million.

Talking about the company's outstanding performance, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, "The technological advancements that we undertook early on, laid the foundation for an unparalleled growth that our business has achieved today. Our approach and strategies, towards achieving targeted growth, have led to astounding outcomes. We are excited to hop on the next part of our journey to reach more people and make investment solutions more accessible."

Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, "The past few years have been remarkable for Angel One in terms of growth and expansion. We are glad to be a partner of choice for 10 million clients as they place their trust in us during their wealth creation journey. The numbers give us confidence that we are on the right path. We will continue integrating advanced technologies into our services and making participation in the capital market more democratic. At the core, our goal is to reach maximum clients and provide them with our state-of-the-art tech-based solutions."

The bouquet of Angel One's avant-garde tech-based products and services available on its mobile app and website include ARQ Prime (recommendation engine), Smart Money (education platform), SmartAPI (automated trading), iTrade Prime (zero brokerage) and third-party products like Vested, smallcase, streak and Sensibull. The unique offerings are enabling its 10 million clients to have a seamless experience in their investment journey.

