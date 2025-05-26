Angie Homes Unveils Exquisite Soft Furnishings Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Angie Homes, a name synonymous with unparalleled luxury and impeccable craftsmanship in interior design industry unveils an exquisite range of new soft furnishings collection, featuring opulent towels, elegantly crafted curtains, traditional carpets, royal upholstery, and bespoke décor that will transform the homes with cohesive and unique interior designs.

The curtain of beautiful grey throws and blankets, Albany beige and brown linen bed set, Ikat inspired carpets, mint green velvet curtains, sunset meadow carpet, regal heritage carpets, lush red satin curtains, Egyptian cotton bath towels, echo bath towels, and many more elevates your spaces I the most sumptuous and lavish way.

“The launch of our new soft furnishings collection is a testament to Angie Homes commitment to offering a complete range of luxury home décor solutions. From classic to contemporary, these new additions will perfectly complement our existing collections, allowing elegance and flair.”

Anjaleka Kripalani, the founder, promoter, and interior architect, affectionately known as Angie, broke through the conventional barriers in interior design 24 years ago. With a background in interior architecture, she has since become an influential figure in the industry. She launched Renaissance Homez, which brought international luxury brands like Baker, Bernhard & Lexington under one roof. To her credit are noted clients like Goenka’s, Jindal’s, Raheja’s, as well as noted hospitality names like Taj, JW Marriott, Lalit, Select Hotels to name a few.

Angie Homes’ heritage is woven into every product. From timeless Persian masterpieces crafted in rich hues and intricate designs to a vibrant spectrum of majestic Rajasthani and Kashmiri heritage, the furnishing promises to enrich everyday luxury with premium materials and sophisticated designs.

Angie Homes has introduced its new mobile app for home shopping, gifting and many more.

