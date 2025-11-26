Anil Ambani Group Stocks Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Stage Remarkable Turnaround, Gaining 11% in a Single Day

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, both part of the Anil Ambani–led ADAG group, maintained strong momentum, with Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure ending the session nearly 11% higher at market close. Reliance Infra climbed 5% to ₹157.96, gaining ₹7.52, while Reliance Power advanced 6.40% to ₹39.58, up ₹2.38. Together, the two ADAG stocks posted a solid 11.4% combined uptick, breaking their recent weak trend and signalling renewed investor interest. The stock’s rally is also supported by a significant turnaround in the company’s financial performance. Reliance Power posted a consolidated net profit of ₹87.32 crore for the September quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of ₹352 crore it logged in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The electric power generation firm witnessed a 12.17% YoY surge in its consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1,974.03 crore during the quarter under review. In the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (Q2FY25), it had clocked a revenue of ₹1,759.81 crore. At an operational level, its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation), also known as operating profit, stood at ₹618 crore in Q2FY26, marking a 64% annual increase from ₹376 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio is among the lowest in the industry. The company’s etworth, during the reporting quarter, stood at ₹16,516 crore.The board of the company also approved “seeking enabling resolution from members for raising up to USD 600 million through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to fund growth.

Reliance Infrastructure, operating within the power industry, holds a market capitalisation of approximately ₹6,189 crore, categorising it as a small-cap stock. Reliance Infrastructure's trading session on 26 Nov 2025 was marked by a notable recovery from a new 52-week low to the upper circuit limit, driven by strong demand and increased delivery volumes. The Anil Ambani led group stocks have been under the lens of several agenices including investigative portal Cobrapost. They have alleged that Anil Ambani's Reliance Group had committed a massive financial fraud exceeding Rs 41,921 crore through diversion of funds from group companies since 2006.

In response, the Reliance Group dismissed the report as a recycled, agenda-driven corporate hit job by a "dead platform resurrected" by entities with direct commercial interest to acquire the group's assets. It said the allegations were based on "old, publicly available information already examined by the CBI, ED, SEBI and other agencies". This was "an organised attempt to prejudice a fair trial".

Condemning the report as "a malicious campaign to tarnish its reputation and mislead stakeholders", the group described Cobrapost as "a dead platform resurrected as a corporate hit-job. Dormant since 2019, Cobrapost has zero journalistic credibility and a 100 per cent track record of agenda-driven stings". The group alleged that the publication was "a deliberate campaign of calumny, disinformation, and character assassination of Reliance Group, Anil Ambani and 55 lakh shareholders aimed at crashing the stock prices, and engineering panic in stock markets to acquire Reliance Group assets".