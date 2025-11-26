Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Rally Over 5% as ADAG Stocks Bounce Back

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power owned by Anil Ambani witnessed a sharp rally in their stock prices. Reliance Power zoomed more than 5% and is currently trading at Rs. 39.42 against the previous close of Rs.37. Meanwhile, Reliance Infra shares which had slipped below Rs 150 last week is currently trading at Rs, 157 hitting 5% upper circuit. Last week, Anil Ambani led stocks saw a sharp selling amid reports of fresh action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Reliance Group chairman. The sell-off began after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at nearly three dozen locations linked to the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) in Mumbai and New Delhi, as part of a money laundering investigation. Anil Ambani reportedly appeared before the central agency for questioning in connection with the probe into alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases.

Both Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure issued public statements in response to media reports and investor concerns, clarifying that the ongoing probe has no connection to their current business operations. Amidst all of this Reliance Power announced the launch of its energy portfolio by establishing a fully owned subsidiary named GMR Kalinga Solar Power. By creating a dedicated subsidiary structure, Reliance Power appears to be setting the stage for focused investments and operations in solar power generation.

The formation of GMR Kalinga Solar Power could potentially lead to new projects and initiatives in the solar energy sector Reliance Power reported a net profit of Rs 87.32 crore in Q2FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 352 crore in Q2FY25. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.87, one of the lowest in the industry. The company also serviced debt worth Rs 634 crore during the quarter, underscoring its continued focus on reducing leverage. Its net worth at the end of Q2FY26 stood at Rs 16,516 crore.The EBITDA rose 64% year-on-year to Rs 618 crore from Rs 376 crore in Q2FY25. Total income for the quarter increased to Rs 2,067 crore from Rs 1,963 crore in Q2FY25.Its networth, during the reporting quarter, stood at ₹16,516 crore.

For Reliance Infra, consolidated net profit tumbled over 50% to Rs 1,911 crore, sharply lower from Rs 4,082 crore it reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company’s revenue from operations also witnessed a decline of 14% to Rs 6,235 crore versus Rs 7,258.50 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. As for the revenue split, power business remained the mainstay, generating Rs 5,434 crore in the quarter ended September 30. The infrastructure business generated Rs 351 crore in revenue, higher than Rs 335 crore it generated in the same quarter last year, the company’s press release showed. The engineering and construction business was flat at about Rs 61 crore.For the first half, the revenue from operations edged lower at Rs 12,143 crore, down 16% on-year from Rs 14,451 crore it posted in the first two quarters of the previous financial year. Net profit over the same period came in at Rs 1,971 crore, down over 40% from Rs 3,849 crore year-on-year.