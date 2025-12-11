Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Shares Crash After ED Seizes 13 Bank Accounts Holding ₹55 Crore Deposits Of ADA Group

Shares of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra tanked after Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has seized more than a dozen bank accounts, holding about Rs 55 crore worth deposits, of Anil Ambani Group company Reliance Infrastructure as part of a hawala-linked FEMA investigation. Following these developments, shares of ADA Group companies faced a selloff. The shares have been facing continous pressure, over the last several months. Reliance Power share price declined over 4% to hit the day's low of ₹34.18. Meanwhile, Reliance Infra stock almost hit the 5% lower price band as it fell to ₹132.90 — also its 52-week low.

It alleged in a statement that Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (R-Infra), through its special purpose vehicles (SPVs), siphoned public funds from highway construction projects awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and sent them to the UAE illegally. A statement issued by Ambani's spokesperson last month said this was "a purely domestic contract with no foreign exchange component involved whatsoever"."The JR Toll Road has been fully completed and, from 2021 onwards, has been with the NHAI," the statement had said. Describing the alleged fraud, the ED said funds were diverted under the guise of sham sub-contracting arrangements to shell companies in Mumbai and these entities were set up in a coordinated manner using dummy directors at specific bank branches in Mumbai.

These funds, according to the agency, were "layered" through a network of other shell entities and remitted to the UAE in the guise of import of polished and unpolished diamonds without receipt of any equivalent goods or documentation. The UAE entities to which funds were remitted had bank accounts in both the UAE and in Hong Kong. These entities were found to be controlled by individuals engaged in international hawala transactions, it said."The shell entities through which these funds were siphoned are found to be involved in international hawala transactions worth more than Rs 600 crore," the ED said. This alleged diversion of the project funds led to "severe" financial stress in the affected SPVs, resulting in bank loans turning into non-performing assets (NPAs), thereby causing losses to lenders and jeopardising public financial interests, it said. The statement from the businessman's spokesperson said Ambani served the company (R-Infra) for about 15 years, from April 2007 to March 2022, only as a non-executive director and was never involved in its day-to-day management.