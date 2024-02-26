Anima and Establishment New York Announces New Faces Model Search in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Anima in partnership with Establishment New York, proudly announces its upcoming New Faces Model Search in India. As a leading talent agency for models, makeup artists, hair stylists, and photographers, Anima is renowned for its dedication to developing new talent and securing global placements across fashion capitals such as New York, Paris, London, and Milan. Establishment New York is one of the leading casting agencies in the global Fashion industry today. Having built a strong reputation amongst the world's most exclusive luxury brands to put the right face to the right show or campaign, that communicates an authentic and relatable image to its consumers.

The search is aimed at discovering the next generation of modelling talent from India. Open to both Males and Females over 18 years old from all regions of India are eligible to apply. The ground events will take place in Bangalore on the 2nd of March, Delhi on the 3rd of March and Mumbai on the 16th March respectively. Participants will have the opportunity to meet the Anima team and showcase not only their physical attributes but also their unique personalities. This casting call welcomes freshers and aspiring models from all backgrounds, and requires no entry fee. A distinguished committee comprising Anima's founders, Gunita Stobe and Mark Luburic, are tasked with shortlisting the applicants. The chosen faces will be offered representation by Anima and the chance to feature in upcoming national and international assignments.

Mark Luburic, Co-founder of Anima shared, "We are truly excited to announce our New Faces Model search in India. This endeavor represents not only a search for fresh faces but also a commitment to fostering and developing upcoming Indian talent while giving an international platform within the fashion industry. India has a rich pool of untapped potential and we are eager to uncover the gems hidden within its varied landscapes. Our goal with this initiative is not just to find models but to provide them with the necessary support, guidance, and opportunities to thrive in the competitive world of fashion."

Gunita Stobe, Co-founder of Anima, shared, "With this New Faces Model Search, we are not only seeking to discover the next generation of modelling stars but also to celebrate the rich and unique beauty of Indian culture. India has long been a source of inspiration for the fashion world, and we are excited to delve deeper, through this initiative. Our mission is to provide a platform for aspiring models to showcase their skills, personalities, and individuality. We want to empower them to pursue their dreams and carve out their own paths in the industry. Through mentorship, guidance, and unwavering support, we aim to nurture and elevate the voices of tomorrow's fashion leaders."

Anita Bitton, Founder and Creative Director of Establishment New York, shared, "We are excited to partner with Anima on this Talent Search initiative. Our goal is to broaden the international landscape of beauty, fashion, and culture, recognizing India's vast population of nearly 1.5 billion. This endeavor allows us to discover and highlight the diverse subcultures within this vast subcontinent, enhancing the global visibility of Indian identities in our industry. We are dedicated to identifying individuals who can effectively convey our client's vision while increasing the global presence of Indian talent, making them worldwide ambassadors. Recognizing fashion as a universal industry, we aim to promote and showcase individuals who can embody and represent the rich diversity of our global community.

Anima's roster already includes a stellar lineup of models such as Pooja Mor, Aishwarya Gupta, Andrea Kevichusa, Naomi Janumala, Prency Dedha, Pratik Shetty, Tuhir Brahmbhatt and Neil Varel among others and have made a consistent mark on the global stage.

Live auditions for upcoming local and international shows/campaigns

Ages - 16 - 23

Girls 170cm and taller

Boys 184cm and taller

Dress code

Boys - Jeans and fitted T Shirt

Girls - Fitted Denim Jeans and Tank Top

Do not put on any makeup, we need to see how you look naturally

2nd March 2024

BANGALORE

Bangalore International Centre

7, 4th Main Road, Domlur II Stage

Bengaluru 560 071

Landmark - Near Domlur Club

Boys 10am - 12 noon

Girls 1pm - 5pm

3rd March 2024

NEW DELHI

Studio Air

Plot No 2, Zero Road, Ghitorni, MG Road

New Delhi, 110030

Landmark - Behind White Oak Cafe

Boys 10am - 12 noon

Girls 1pm - 5pm

16th March 2024

MUMBAI

Krome Studios

Mac Ronells Bungalow, St. Andrews Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Mumbai, 400050

Landmark - Next to Learners Academy School

Boys 10am - 12 noon

Girls 1pm - 5pm

For more information and updates, please visit

https://animacreatives.com/become-a-model

