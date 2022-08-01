Anirban Gupta joins Colliers as Managing Director, East India to drive business growth

Leading diversified real estate professional services and investment management firm (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of Anirban Gupta as the Managing Director, East India to drive the organization's growth.

With 20 years of experience, Anirban is an industry veteran with proven expertise in leasing, real estate investments, asset management, and new business development. Gupta will lead the expansion of Colliers' transactions business, including the office services, industrial, retail and data centres divisions in East India and strengthen the organization's market position with a clear focus on expanding client relationships and servicing its clients across the region.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India, and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, "I am delighted to welcome Anirban to Colliers as we position ourselves for accelerated growth. This is a new regional role in Colliers, and I am thrilled to have Anirban onboard to lead our East India business. His vast experience and stellar track record across leasing, investments, capital markets, retail and leisure advisory, and investor services for clients across the region will be instrumental in strengthening Colliers' positioning in the market and maximizing the success of our clients."

Gupta joins Colliers from CBRE, where he managed the Advisory & Transactions Services and Capital Markets Services for East India across various real estate asset classes for nearly a decade. During his tenure, he was instrumental in growing the East India business multifold and establishing new businesses such as leasing for Retail, Office Services, Logistics, and the Investment business as an independent profit center. He also gained rich experience while working with JLL and IL&FS and established Kolkata and the East as a flourishing market for real estate advisory services.

His previous experience in building scale and investing in client relationships across sectors and his strong network will play a pivotal role as Colliers expands and strengthens its transactions business in East India.

Gupta added, "I'm excited to begin my journey with Colliers and lead its East business, which is brimming with opportunities. The Indian real estate industry is undergoing transformational change with various new asset classes gaining traction. East India is fast becoming an attractive market for investors and clients, and Colliers is well poised to grab that opportunity."

"I look forward to working with the talented team at Colliers and offering unique solutions to our clients, which will help fast track their growth while establishing Colliers as their preferred partner."

With an aim to increase market share and capture new opportunities in the Indian real estate industry, Colliers in India has been strengthening its leadership team across the country and has appointed senior industry experts in key markets to accelerate growth for its clients. Gupta's appointment as the Managing Director, East India, is a step in this regard. It follows the appointment of Ashwini Sharma as Senior Director and Head of Colliers' Capital Markets and Investment Services team based in Gurugram and Peush Jain as Managing Director for Office Services for India.

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 62 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20 per cent for shareholders. With annual revenues of USD 4.3 billion and USD 77 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of the property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people.

