Annual Convocation for the 2023 batch held at Chandigarh University; 1521 degrees awarded

Chandigarh [India], August 28: Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan held a special ceremony for the Annual Convocation 2023 of the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) – Computer Science Engineering (CSE) batch of 2018–22 at its main campus. The chief guest of the occasion was Tapan Singhel, Managing Director & CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd. A total of 1521 degrees were awarded to the students during the convocation ceremony. Sagar Kalra — topper of the CSE batch with an 8.85 CGPA — was awarded a Gold Medal.

Dr R.S. Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University; Arun Patil, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University; Dr Devendra Singh Manna, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University; Vinay Kumar Mittal, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs; and Vijay Kumar Banga, Registrar, were also present on the auspicious occasion.

While addressing the convocation, Managing Director & CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Tapan Singhel said, "Success never guarantees success. So, when you fail, don't feel bad about it. Things are not the same forever; sometimes there will be failures, and other times there will be successes. Sometimes you will do good, and other times things will be bad. But that is perfectly fine. What matters is how one handles failure, deals with rejections, and surpasses all the difficult situations. And that is going to decide what you become in life. Don't worry about your paybacks, sooner or later, everyone shall achieve what is meant for them."

He also shared that honesty, integrity, ethics, and values have played important roles in his 22-year professional journey and that every student must follow the same in their lives to achieve all their goals, because implementation of these little things in life can make a huge difference.

Mr. Tapan Singhel further said that India has a long way to go, and its growth story will happen on its own. He said, "Even if you begin with something small today, in a few years down the line, you will be making big in terms of earnings, and that's what today's India is. The whole world envies India's huge demographic dividend driven by a dynamic young population, which will accelerate the nation's growth. And in a few years, India is going to be the only country in the world with strong and powerful youngsters, which also means huge consumption, huge market. Nothing can stop India from moving ahead and becoming a superpower. And what is amazing is that you are going to enter the workforce in such a blessed time."

During his address, Chandigarh University Pro-Chancellor Dr. R. S. Bawa congratulated the passing-out students and wished them luck for their future endeavors. He said, "Chandigarh University provides a suitable academic environment to nurture its students into capable individuals, who can take the responsibility of nation building and taking it towards development through their talent, hard work, and dedication. As the students of the BE CSE batch pass out today, the entire University fraternity expects every student to understand his or her responsibility as the youth of the nation."

Shedding light on the recent rankings of the university, Dr. R. S. Bawa said, "Chandigarh University performed remarkably well on various parameters and attained the 27th rank in the top universities of India in the recently released NIRF Rankings 2023. The University has been ranked 38th in Engineering at an all-India level. The overall rank of the university in NIRF Rankings this year is 45th."

He added, "With a remarkable performance across various parameters, Chandigarh University also made a stellar debut in the QS World University Subject Rankings in 2023. It ranked 11th in India in the field of Engineering and Technology and Computer Science & Information Systems."

