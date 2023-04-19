Anunta named Winner of 2023 VMware Lifecycle Services Award for the Asia-Pacific and Japan Region

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (/BusinessWire India): Anunta, a leading Desktop-as-a-Service provider, announced that it has been awarded the 2023 VMware Lifecycle Services Award for the Asia-Pacific and Japan region as part of VMware's annual Partner Achievement Awards. VMware has recognized Anunta for delivering outstanding customer experiences via an integrated lifecycle of services while driving integration across the lifecycle to improve deployment capabilities and create agile environments.

"An integrated lifecycle of services strengthens customer/partner relationships and improves customer satisfaction while driving digital transformation," said Uma Thana Balasingam, Vice President, Partner & Commercial Sales, APJ, VMware. "Anunta is being recognized for creating ongoing customer value at every stepbefore, during, and after the sale."

Anunta has been honored with the VMware Partner Lifecycle Services Award this year for its outstanding engagement with a global business process management services provider that has been a long-standing customer since 2012. Anunta's innovative approach enabled the customer to establish a highly scalable and dependable IT environment. By prioritizing cost reduction, operational efficiency, end-user-centric solutions, and delivering unparalleled customer experiences, Anunta has set a new benchmark for excellence that its customers can rely on.

On winning the award, Sivakumar Ramamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Anunta, said, "It's a great honor to be recognized again with this VMware Partner Achievement Award. Anunta has received this award for the fourth consecutive year, which validates our exceptional delivery of customer-centric solutions and unparalleled dedication to customer satisfaction. This achievement highlights Anunta's steadfast commitment to serving as a trusted technology partner that empowers its customers to achieve their digital transformation objectives. By providing innovative products and solutions, Anunta has transformed the technology landscape and enabled customer businesses to unlock unparalleled value from their investments in VMware technology."

