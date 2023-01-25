Previous BJP govt left debt of Rs 75,000 crore, says Himachal CM on statehood day

Hamirpur, Jan 25 Extending greetings on the 53rd statehood day celebrations, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the previous BJP government left a debt of Rs 75,000 crore.

Besides, there is an arrear of Rs 4,430 crore of the employees, Rs 5,226 crore of pensioners and Rs 1,000 crore dearness allowance of both.

The Chief Minister said 900 institutions were opened by the BJP in the fag end of its tenure without any budgetary provision. This led to an additional burden of Rs 5,000 crore.

Also, approximately Rs 8,000 crore of National Pension System (NPS) is held up with the Central government. Despite all these challenges, the state government has fulfilled its commitment to restore the old pension scheme, benefitting 1.36 lakh employees, said the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion of statehood day celebration here, the Chief Minister unfurled the National Flag and took the salute from contingents of police, home guards, NCC cadets and Scouts and Guides in a parade led by DSP Ankit Sharma.

The Chief Minister said the people have contributed immensely in the development journey of the state. He also mentioned of the contribution of the first Chief Minister, late Y.S. Parmar, in the progress of the state.

"It was on December 11, 2022, when the new government took over the reins of this hill state and from the very first day started to work for revamping the derailed system," said the Chief Minister.

As per the government's pledge for zero tolerance against corruption, stringent measures were being adopted to eliminate this social evil.

The suspension of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, which was the hub of corruption and was selling jobs, was the first in this direction against corruption.

"Now the selection will be ensured purely on the basis of merit, in a fair and transparent manner," said the Chief Minister.

