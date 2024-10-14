"Anybody who met Mr. Tata left with a story about his humanity, dreams for India" Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran on Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Ratan Tata who passed away last week was was not only renowned for not only for his deep humanity, warmth, and the legacy he left behind but also for his love of dogs, according to Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

In an emotional Linkedin post Chandrasekaran highlighted how caring Ratan Tata was, not only toward his employees but also to the dogs at Bombay House, Tata's headquarters in Mumbai.

"Anybody who met Mr. Tata came away with a story about his humanity, warmth, and dreams for India. There really was no one like him," Chandrasekaran wrote.

"Our relationship grew over the years, first focusing on business and eventually evolving into a more personal connection. We discussed interests ranging from cars to hotels, but when our conversations turned to other mattersthose of daily lifehe would show how much he noticed and felt. He was someone to be discovered, over time and through experience," he said.

Chandrasekaran reminisced about a meeting with Tata Motors' union leaders in March 2017, shortly after he became chairman. The workers had been in a dispute with the company over wages for two years.

During the meeting, Ratan Tata expressed his regret over the delay in resolving the issue and reassured the union that despite the company's hardships, their well-being and that of their families would be prioritized.

His deep concern for employees, Chandrasekaran noted, was consistent across all Tata Group companies and profoundly shaped the Group's leadership.

"Across other Group companies, his perspective on employees was uniform. It is something that has shaped a number of our leaders across the Group" said Chandrasekaran.

The tribute also touched on a touching anecdote about Bombay House, Tata's headquarters, which Chandrasekaran planned to renovate in 2017.

Chandrasekaran thought that Ratan Tata would oppose changes to the nearly century-old building but Ratan Tata's only worry was for the stray dogs that lived there. Tata wanted to ensure that they would be well taken care of during and after the renovation.

Chandrssekaran said "When I finally mentioned to Mr. Tata about Bombay House, he said, "May I ask you something? When you say 'renovate', do you mean 'vacate'?"

I explained that we planned to move everyone to a nearby office.

He gently clarified: "Where will the dogs go?"

The dogs were an integral part of Bombay House, often seen at the reception.

"We will build a kennel."

"Really?" he said, considering it.

Chandrasekaran assured him that a kennel would be built for them. When the renovation was complete, Ratan Tata's first stop was the new kennel, where his joy at seeing the dogs' new home underscored his attention to detail and empathy.

Chandrasekaran also admired Tata's remarkable memory, noting his ability to recall even the smallest details about places he had visited or books he had read. His tribute closed with a reflection on Ratan Tata's sharp mind and clear perception, a fitting description of a man whose presence will be deeply missed.

