Apeejay Stya University: Shaping Futures with 98% Placement Success

New Delhi [India], August 30: Over 98% of students from Haryana's Apeejay Stya University (ASU), located in Delhi-NCR, land top jobs in leading companies after graduation.

This outstanding success isn't a stroke of luck it's the result of a future-focused education system, industry-aligned learning, and hands-on experiences that prepare students for the real world.

At ASU, learning goes far beyond textbooks. Students are equipped with essential skills, workplace readiness, and the confidence to thrive in any environment.

The Stories Behind ASU's 98% Placement Success

Apeejay Stya University, ranked among the top private universities in Delhi-NCR, consistently helps its students secure placements in top corporates and dynamic startups.

The secret? Strong industry partnerships, a cutting-edge curriculum, and a commitment to holistic education.

Here are just a few names from ASU's successful placement list:

-Sonu Raj - Microsoft

-Rohan Thapar - Meta

-Prachi Agarwal - Paper Content

-Kshitij Singh - RZOULT

-Vivek Raghav - Gender (OnionMobie), Gurugram

-Yogita Singla - Emonics Global, Gurugram

-Sahil Chugh - FellaFeeds, Gurugram

-Ankit Singh - Apelo Consulting

-Nandini Bansal - RapidKen.AI, Bengaluru

-Satyarth Arora - Frost School of Music, USA (Teaching Assistant)

Backed by a 50-Year Legacy & a Dedicated Placement Cell

Rooted in the 50-year legacy of the Apeejay Group, ASU offers much more than a degree. It's dedicated placement cell guides students in identifying career paths aligned with their interests and strengths. The focus is not just on employability but on nurturing well-rounded individuals who contribute meaningfully to both industry and society.

Real-World Exposure: Industry Visits, Live Projects & Global Collaborations

At ASU, students gain direct exposure to real-world work environments through:

-Industry visits

-Live projects

-Masterclasses and guest lectures by experts

Thanks to the Apeejay Group's strong ties with industry and global academic institutions, ASU offers unmatched career preparation and global learning experiences.

International Collaborations Include:

-Penn State Great Valley

-University of Toledo (COBI)

-University of Central Florida

-St. Joost Academy of Fine Arts, Netherlands

-Willem de Kooning Academy, Rotterdam

-Tianjin Foreign Studies University, China

-Saint Joseph's University, Philadelphia

These partnerships open doors to global exposure, student exchange, and faculty development programs.

Strong Alumni Network - Trusted by Employers Worldwide

ASU's growing alumni network includes professionals in leadership roles across top companies, both in India and abroad. This reputation for producing workplace-ready talent makes ASU a preferred recruitment destination for leading employers.

