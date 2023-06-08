APL Apollo Led SG Sports Ventures into the World of Chess with SG Alpine Warriors in Tech Mahindra Global Chess League

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 8: APL Apollo led SG Sports purchased a Chess franchise team, SG Alpine Warriors in Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL) earlier this week. GCL is a joint venture between FIDE (International Chess Federation) and Tech Mahindra, a part of the Mahindra Group. The Dubai sports council is the Host partner for the league of the oldest board game in the world. GCL is the world's first ever franchise-based chess league.

The Chairman of APL Apollo Group, Sanjay Gupta is an avid chess player and supporter. SG Sports Pvt. Ltd. is a private venture of APL Apollo Family, which now owns SG Alpine Warriors. It's a new journey toward the rising rays of Chess. The team members of SG Sports, Anubhav Gupta, and Rohan Gupta were present in Mumbai on 5 June for the player's auction.

SG Alpine Warriors got world's best Chess players in its team including Magnus Carlsen who is ranked No 1 globally. Apart from Magnus, the other warriors of SG Alpine are D.Gukesh (India No 2), Arjun Erigaisi (India No 5), R Praggnanandhaa (India No 6), Elisabeth Pahtz (Germany No 1) and, Irina Krush (US No 1).

The tournament will be held from June 21 to July 2, 2023, featuring six teams with six players each, including a minimum of two female players and one icon player per team along with U -21 players. Each match featured six boards played simultaneously, with the top two teams qualifying for the final on July 2, 2023. The league aims to create an ecosystem for the sport, providing a platform for champions worldwide to showcase the potential of chess which is a great mix of science, art & fun.

The league boasts the participation of renowned chess players from around the world, including Viswanathan Anand, Ding Liren, Magnus Carlsen, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hou Yifan, Kateryna. yna Lagno, and many others.

Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo said, "Chess is a game of intellect, strategy, and innovation. Through our participation in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, we aim to promote the sport and provide a platform for champions from around the world to showcase their talent and potential."

The league promises to draw the world's attention to a new chess format and create a new era for the sport. Innovation is always constant for APL Apollo and with this niche choice of game, the group has stepped into this league of intellect & innovation to take the leadership role to promote chess across all ages & gender.

