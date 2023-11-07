ApnaComplex & Greenie Energy Join Forces to Drive EV Adoption in Gated Communities

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7: In a bid to improve the infrastructure for EV charging in gated communities, ApnaComplex, India's leading community management solution provider, has collaborated with Greenie Energy, specialists in IoT-based EV charging hardware, to install charging stations in gated communities. The partnership will enable Greenie Energy to expand across ApnaComplex's pan-India network of 6,000 societies with more than 6.8 lakh households.

Greenie Energy will supply and install 3.68 kW Level 1 EV charger in society parking areas. Apart from educating on the operating procedure and protocols, the company will carry out maintenance, repairs, upgrade, and replacements for the charging point as required for the entire duration of the contract. ApnaComplex users can book a consultation under the 'Homestore' tab on the app. Alternatively, one can call 8105534965 or mail at partnersapnacomplex@anarock.com.

Speaking about the partnership, Shajai Jacob, Managing Director & Country Head - ApnaComplex & ANACITY, said, "ApnaComplex has partnered with Greenie Energy as part of our commitment towards improving the residential experience and sustainability in our automated gated communities. Given the push towards clean energies, particularly through EVs, it becomes critical that we ensure the appropriate infrastructure. With this partnership, we hope to cater to the residents who are looking for a charging station in their own garage. The ability to monetise the Greenie Energy charging station can help offset the initial investment cost."

Istayak Ansari, Director & Co-Founder, Greenie Energy Technologies, further added, "Gated communities have a high number of vehicle owners. Equipping these societies with charging stations can go a long way in reducing emissions in our urban centres. As a leading community management platform in India, ApnaComplex has an extensive pan-India network among gated communities. With this partnership, we hope to reach the average user who is looking for a reliable charging solution."

The partnership comes at a time when the state and central governments have increased their focus on promoting EVs as the preferred mode of transport in the public and private sector. This includes incentives on interest paid on loans taken for the purchase of EVs. EV sales have jumped to 3,30,000 EV units, going up by 168% from 2020 and is expected to bypass 90 lakh sales by 2027. One study expects the EV market to reach $206 billion by 2030. In this scenario, the availability of charging stations in gated communities will be a critical step in promoting EV usage in private vehicles.

About Greenie Energy Technologies Private Limited

Greenie Energy is a technology company focused on building charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The company has developed a proprietary low-cost hardware solution that can convert any electric charging socket into an EV charging station. It has a software infrastructure in place that can be used by both, the owners of electric sockets as well as the EV owners in order to facilitate the charging and payment process. The company's mission is to have Greenie's EV charging stations across India and become a pillar in building the country's EV charging infrastructure. Greenie Energy was founded by Istayak Ansari, Yaser Farid and Jameer Khan. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

