Apolis USA acquires Xpert Conexions to expand its footprint in India

New Delhi [India], April 6 (/SRV): Apolis USA, a Renowned Global IT Consultancy firm, has announced today the acquisition of Xpert Conexions, a leading Staffing and Recruitment firm in India. This acquisition and its synergy will combine the international best practices of Apolis USA with the high-end cross-industry expertise and innovative practices of Xpert Conexions, India.

Team Apolis has been growing rapidly since 1996 and already employs over 900 people globally. This launch will expand the Apolis footprint in India with the new entity being named as Apolis Consulting Pvt Ltd. The Indian Market has become synonymous with innovation and a great talent pool in the past few years, supported by India's impressive startup ecosystem and the Government of India's robust push toward digitization through initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Aatmrbhar Bharat, makes this launch perfectly timed.

Apolis is the global IT consultancy firm providing recruitment / staffing services in ERP & Managed Services to Fortune 500 and SMB headquarted out of USA, with annual revenues exceeding INR 1160 crores. The reputed USA MNC Apolis helps clients meet their talent and manpower needs effectively by utilising innovative, growing technology mapped with the right talent. This acquisition is part of Apolis Consulting's strategy to expand its talent acquisition, staffing and recruitment services, particularly in the Technology, Engineering, BFSI, Telecom & Manufacturing sectors in India.

"With this acquisition, the strength and capability of Apolis Consulting will get further accelerated, enabling us to expand our staffing solutions and services in India. We are delighted to welcome Xpert Conexions to the Apolis family," said Amar Shokeen, CEO of Apolis Group of Compes. He expressed confidence that the existing IT Staffing Solutions of Apolis will get complemented with this acquisition and the combined entity will emerge as a formidable force for enabling clients to drive enhanced value in their respective team's efficiency.

"We are excited to join forces with Apolis Consulting. The expertise of Apolis in the IT Consulting sector combined with the Xpert Conexions' brand legacy & highly credible cross-industry relationships with over 100+ corporate clients within India will only augment and enable this new combined entity Apolis Consulting Pvt. Ltd., to offer a wider range of services for our valued and fast-growing client base." said Col. Shailesh & Rajan Dutta, Managing Partners, Xpert Conexions. "Both entities have started the process of smooth integration of Business Processes & People. This is the beginning of a great journey towards creating higher levels of synergy, value and excellence together.' they further added.

Apolis Consulting is backed by Apolis, the US-based global IT Consultancy firm that includes a highly skilled workforce of individuals with functional, technical, and pre-sales backgrounds, so that our clients may concentrate on what really matters. Apolis smoothly integrates professionals and cutting-edge solutions into their orgsations. By advancing new approaches to problem-solving, we utilise technologies like cognitive computing and artificial intelligence create economic value, faster solutions, boost our clients' efficiency and profits.

Xpert Conexions is a consulting firm based in India that specializes in talent acquisition and management. The firm offers creative solutions to assist orgzations in recruiting and retaining top talent, including executive search. They have 100+ satisfied clients and over 12000 candidates placed across industries and geographies after 15 years in business operations.

