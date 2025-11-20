Apollo Micro Systems Limited Strengthens Equity Base with Successful Warrant Allotment, Fuels Expansion in Defence Sector

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS), a key player in the aerospace, defence, and space electronics sector, today announced the successful allotment of 6,569,000 equity shares, a significant development following the exercise of warrants. This strategic move, in accordance with the terms of the preferential issue authorized by shareholders on June 2, 2025, has injected ₹56,16,49,500 into the company, substantially bolstering its paid-up capital.

The infusion of capital has increased Apollo Micro Systems Limited’s paid-up capital to ₹34,22,43,736, now comprising 34,22,43,736 equity shares of ₹1 each. The newly allotted shares carry the same rights as existing equity shares, reinforcing the company’s dedication to enhancing shareholder value and strategically expanding its equity base.

This significant allotment involved key investors, with prominent participation from the promoter group and affiliated entities. Notably, Mr. Baddam Kanishka Reddy, a promoter, was allotted 6,115,000 equity shares. Superstar Investments Private Limited and Mr. Srinivas Reddy Gangula were also substantial contributors to this capital raise. This alignment of interests among major shareholders underscores a shared commitment to driving operational growth and capacity enhancement through timely capital infusion.

Adhering to SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Requirements, Apollo Micro Systems Limited has ensured full regulatory compliance and transparency with this announcement. The management is confident that the newly acquired capital will be instrumental in funding further growth initiatives, ultimately fostering long-term value creation for its shareholders. The company is actively exploring strategies to leverage its strengthened equity position to further solidify its market standing and ensure operational sustainability.

This capital strengthening initiative follows closely on the heels of another major strategic milestone. Earlier this week, Apollo Micro Systems Limited, through its subsidiary Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited, successfully concluded the acquisition of IDL Explosives Limited from GOCL Corporation Limited. This transaction positions IDL Explosives Limited as a step-down subsidiary of AMS and significantly expands the Apollo Group’s footprint in the burgeoning Defence Explosives Sector, aligning perfectly with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative in defence manufacturing.

Established in 1985, Apollo Micro Systems Limited has built a strong reputation for developing, constructing, and validating critical electronics and electromechanical solutions for the aerospace, defence, and space industries. The company is recognized for its robust research and development capabilities, demonstrated through impactful projects such as torpedo-homing systems and underwater mine technology.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor