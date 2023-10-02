Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is setting up a state-of-the-art Defence equipment manufacturing facility at Hyderabad

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2: Apollo Micro Systems Limited, a leading company in the Indian Defence sector for electronic manufacturing, hardware designing, weapon integration, and platform integration is planning to set up a state-of-the-art defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hardware Park, Hyderabad. The company intends to perform Bhumi Pooja for the plant during upcoming Dusshera and plans to complete within nine months. Company has estimated total investment in the upcoming ventures to be around Rs 150 crores.

The new units will add an additional infrastructure of 3,00,000 Sq ft to its existing infrastructure and will be a defence electronics and electro-mechanical manufacturing facility which can handle bulk production. The new units will consists of clean room for productionization of Inertial Systems, RF Systems and for Space Applications and will be equipped with complete Environmental Test Facilities including EMI-EMC facility which will be accredited with NABL Laboratories. This facility will also equip itself with exclusive Test Facility for testing and calibration of Navigational Systems Like INS, IMU, AHRS and many more.

Highlights:-

* The Total investment that will be done in these upcoming ventures would be around Rs 150 Crores.

* New units will add an additional infrastructure of 3,00,000 Sq ft to its existing infrastructure of 55,000 sq ft.

* Company is in talks with many international companies who wish to manufacture their products under Make in India

In order to develop far reaching technologies and create an entire defence ecosystem we have recently incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - APOLLO DEFENCE INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED. This subsidiary will focus on creating alliances and technological partnerships with various international companies to provide cutting edge defence solutions and serve the nation.

Company has also signed multiple Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Sharing more details of the company’s future projects at annual general meeting, Mr. Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd said, “Company has entered into significant agreements with the Defence Research and Development Organisation. These agreements mark a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership with DRDO and signify our commitment to excellence in technology and innovation in defense-related projects. Company is gradually scaling up to be a Weapon Design, Development and manufacturing company for which the Weapon Integration facilities are being commissioned.”

Established in 1985, Apollo Micro Systems is a pioneer in Design, Development and assembly of Custom Built Electronics and Electro-mechanical solutions. Company offers solutions based on state-of-the-art technologies for Aerospace, Defense & Space as primary customers and also caters solutions for Railways, Automotive and Home Land Security markets. Its wide spectrum of technological solutions and end to end design, assembly & testing capabilities gives it an edge over the competition. Company’s products are used across multiple industries including Aerospace Systems, Ground Defence, Space, Avionics Systems, Homeland Security, and Transportation.

Company present facility is occupied by Design and manufacturing teams spread across 55,000 Sft will split into three units with different activities carried in multiple locations. Company has a team of 300+ employees, including 150+ employees in R&D.

The Government allocated Rs. 5.95 lakh crore for the Ministry of Defence in the Budget 2023-24. During the year the Government notified fourth Positive Indigenization List consisting of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the imports.

“This represents a great opportunity for the Indian defence industry to manufacture these items using indigenous design and development capabilities to meet the demand of the armed forces. The company is in discussion with various international companies who wish to manufacture their products under Make in India and this facility would be utilised to meet their manufacturing requirements”, said Baddam Karunakar Reddy.

The details of the agreements with DRDO are as follows:

1. Transfer of Technology (ToT) Agreement for Guidance and Navigation Technology: This agreement pertains to significant technology which has immense potential in both domestic and international markets. The technology is used to convert conventional non guided weapons to Guided Weapon. The company has been working closely with DRDO on this technology and has now been selected as a ToT Partner through a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology.

2. ToT Agreement for Weaponisation of Hand-Held Thermal Imager with LRF (WHHTI): This cutting-edge technology involves the weaponization of a Hand-Held Thermal Imager with Laser Range Finder (LRF). WHHTI is state of art weaponization platform featuring an Electro-Optical System which not only meets the requirement of monitoring of border area/ sensitive area but also intends to provide remotely operated counter measure to neutralize the threat under all conditions. The system has capability of surveillance and engagement of potential threats remotely. Its technical features are enhancement of existing HHTI's role, observation & engagement with soldier in protected location & Soldier stays in controlled environment increasing the operational efficiency. The system eliminates the need of two soldiers to carry out surveillance and threat neutralizing activities thus reducing the chances of miscommunication or human error.

3. ToT Agreement for Rotary Electro Mechanical Actuator: This agreement represents the Company's collaboration with DRDO in developing Linear and Rotary Electro Mechanical Actuators for various capacities. The Company has now been selected as a ToT Partner through a Licensing Agreement for the Transfer of Technology.

4. ToT Agreement for Unified Avionics Computer: The Unified Avionics Computer is a complex On-Board subsystem which plays a critical role in the Weapon and has all control guidance and navigational algorithms. The company has been working closely with DRDO on this technology and it has now been selected as a ToT Partner through a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. https://apollo-micro.com/

Apollo Micro Systems (AMS), established in 1985, is a pioneer in Design, Development and assembly of Custom Built Electronics and Electro-mechanical solutions. AMS offer solutions based on state-of-the-art technologies for Aerospace, Defense & Space as primary customers and also caters solutions for Railways, Automotive and Home Land Security markets. Its wide spectrum of technological solutions and end to end design, assembly & testing capabilities gives it an edge over the competition.

The company offers End-to-End Design, assembly and testing services. It has a pool of engineers who demonstrate their design, engineering capabilities and offer Product Life Cycle Support. Its Engineering Services team offers Build to Specifications (BTS) and Build to Print Services(BTP). The company’s vision is “To emerge as a world-class company and a unique solution provider with “Total Solutions Under One Roof“.”

