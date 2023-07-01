Shahbad dairy murder case: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet filed by Delhi police

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Delhi's Rohini Court on Saturday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Police against Sahil, the accused of the Shahbad dairy murder case, and listed the matter for arguments on the same on July 20.

Sahil was caught for allegedly murdering a minor girl by stabbing her many times and bludgeoning her face with a stone slab on May 28 in the Shahbad Dairy area.

This incident occurred in the public's presence and was captured on CCTV camera, and the accused was caught within 24 hours after allegedly committing the crime.

Rohini Court's Fast Track Special Judge (POCSO) Richa Gusain Solanki took Cognizance of the charge sheet of Delhi police.

The court has also appointed advocate CM Sangwan as amicus curiae to assist to represent the accused. The matter has been listed for arguments on charge on July 20.

During the hearing, no one was present from his family.

Delhi police filed a charge sheet on Tuesday (June 27) against Sahil under section 302 (Murder), 354A (Using criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty), 509 (punishment for insulting a woman by word, gesture or act) IPC, Section 25 and 27 Arms Act and section 12 of POCSO. Section 3 (2)(V) of SC/ST has also been invoked.

Delhi police have filed a 640 pages charge sheet containing scientific evidence such as CCTV footage, voice sample and biological evidence. The charge sheet also contains the FSL Report.

A copy of the charge sheet has been supplied to the accused.

As per Delhi police accused Sahil was identified through CCTV footage as the residence of Barwala and was arrested on May 29 from Uttar Prdaesh's Bulandshahr. He is in judicial custody after police interrogation.

