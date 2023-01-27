Japan to downgrade COVID-19 classification on May 8

Japan on Friday decided to lower COVID-19 to the same category of infectious diseases as seasonal influenza on May 8, reported NHK World.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, along with health minister Kato Katsunobu and other Cabinet members in a meeting of the government's task force made the decision to downgrade COVID-19 classification.

"As for masking, regardless of indoors and outdoors, the decision will be left up to individuals," said Kishida in a televised government meeting.

Kishida also said the government will review a policy on indoor and outdoor facial masks so that whether to wear them will be left up to individuals. He said it will study when the review on masks will be done, reported NHK World.

"We will take further steps towards 'life with corona' and make steady progress on returning to normality in homes, schools, workplaces, neighbourhoods and all facets of life," he added.

Kishida said at the meeting that based on the opinions of a health ministry panel, COVID-19 will be downgraded on May 8 unless specific circumstances arise, reported NHK World.

He said the government will hear from experts before downgrading COVID-19, which is now classified as equivalent to category two, the second-most severe tier.

The current level allows authorities to take strict measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including restrictions on people's movements.

Seasonal flu is in category five, the lowest tier. After COVID-19 is downgraded to category five, the government plans to review the medical system to enable patients with the disease to receive treatment at more medical institutions.

Meanwhile, Japan also plans to continue to cover patients' medical expenses for a limited period of time to prevent a sharp increase in their financial burden. The prime minister said the government will provide details in early March, reported NHK World.

As for vaccines, the government plans to continue allowing people to get them free of charge, if necessary.

Moreover, the task force meeting decided to scrap the 50 per cent capacity limit on spectators for sports, music and other events that involve cheering or shouting, reported NHK World.

Organizers can hold such events at full capacity of the venue from now on, as long as they implement anti-infection measures.

( With inputs from ANI )

