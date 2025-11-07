Apollo Micro Systems Secures Rs 340 Crore in New Orders, Continues Stellar Growth Trajectory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, a prominent player in India’s defence and aerospace ecosystem, announced today it has secured new orders totaling Rs 340.96 million. These significant orders comprise Rs 110.16 million from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Rs 225.71 million from a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, and Rs 5.08 million from Private Companies. This influx of business underscores the company’s strong position and continued trust within the critical defence sector.

The company, a constituent of the BSE Small-cap Index with a market capitalization exceeding Rs 8,900 crore, has demonstrated remarkable financial performance and investor returns. Apollo Micro Systems has delivered substantial multibagger returns, with a 1,090 per cent surge in just three years and an impressive 2,300 per cent over five years.

Further solidifying its growth narrative, Apollo Micro Systems recently reported its Q2 FY26 standalone and consolidated financial results, revealing an exceptional operational and financial momentum. The company achieved a historic high with a revenue of Rs 225.26 crore, marking a robust 40 per cent year-on-year growth from Rs 160.71 crore in Q2 FY25. This surge was primarily driven by efficient order execution. Operational excellence was evident as EBITDA increased by 80 per cent to Rs 59.19 crore, with a significant expansion in the EBITDA margin by 600 basis points to 26 per cent. The company’s bottom line saw a substantial increase, with Profit After Tax (PAT) soaring 91 per cent year-on-year to Rs 30.03 crore, and the PAT margin improving to 13.3 per cent. These results are a testament to Apollo Micro Systems’ strategic focus, its strengthened position within the defence ecosystem, and its alignment with national priorities such as Atmanirbhar Bharat through investments in indigenous technologies.

Beyond its financial achievements, Apollo Micro Systems has taken a significant stride towards becoming a fully integrated Tier-1 defence Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) with the strategic acquisition of IDL Explosives Ltd. This acquisition is poised to enhance manufacturing capabilities and broaden the company’s solutions portfolio across India’s defence supply chain. Looking ahead, Apollo Micro Systems forecasts strong organic growth, projecting its core business revenue to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45 per cent to 50 per cent over the next two years. Recent geopolitical events have further catalyzed demand for the company’s indigenous defence solutions, with several systems successfully undergoing testing. Apollo Micro Systems remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, precision delivery, and strategic partnerships, actively contributing to the development of India’s self-reliant and technologically advanced defence infrastructure.

Established in 1985, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is a leader in the design, development, and validation of critical electronic and electromechanical solutions for the Aerospace, Defence, and Space sectors. The company is recognized for its dedication to research and development, contributing to notable projects such as torpedo-homing systems and underwater mines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor