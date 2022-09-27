Apparel Group brand 6thStreet.com opens the GCC’s first fashion and lifestyle phygital store in Dubai

India, September 2022: The GCC’s leading fashion e-commerce destination, 6thStreet.com has opened the GCC region’s first-ever phygital store dedicated to fashion; an innovative tech-led space where online shopping converges with a physical store. Located in Dubai Hills Mall, the 6thStreet.com store is the future of retail, offering customers an integrated omnichannel experience with the benefits of both online and in-store shopping. It is owned by Apparel Group, the Dubai-headquartered global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate.

Speaking at the launch of the store, His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications said: “6thStreet.com’s first physical store is a testament to the UAE’s leadership in future technologies and a reflection of the country’s status as a global shopping and tourism hub. Packed with path breaking artificial intelligence applications, it’s part of a new generation of smart retail brands boosting traditional industries and simultaneously strengthening the nation’s digital economy.”

Dharmin Ved, Founder and CEO, 6thStreet.com said: “After a year-long learning journey, our smarter retail concept is ready to welcome shoppers. We have invested in digital transformation not only to drive top-line growth, but also to streamline efficiencies across the value chain. The 6thStreet.com store offers tangible proof of how AI and Machine Learning can be leveraged to create an exciting new store format as well as to create new opportunities for the retail sector, delivering speed, cost and sustainability benefits. The nurturing ecosystem created by the UAE government allows ambition and innovation to thrive, so it is only fitting that we launched our first phygital store in Dubai.”

Customers at the 6thStreet.com store can use tablets to browse, pick and add items, just like they would while shopping online on the app. They can be trialed at the station or in an assigned fitting room, where an interactive screen allows customers to exchange sizes, request assistance and select purchases. Customers can touch and feel products, and enjoy the social aspect of shopping, without facing the challenges of long shipping times, limited inventories in store or waiting in check-out lines.

Located on the ground floor of Dubai Hills Mall, the 7535-sq. ft store is fitted with 38 tablets and 7 fitting rooms. Customers are assisted through the unique shopping experience by ten fashion advisors on the floor. The phygital store holds seven times the inventory of a regular store, with almost every brand the 6thStreet.com app has available in the UAE such as Birkenstock, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Crocs, Levi’s, Skechers, Adidas, Nike, Dune London, Aldo, Toms and more.

“6thStreet.com will continue to push boundaries when it comes to delivering never-before experiences for our customers. We foresee the phygital store as one that will be embraced by the UAE’s tech-savvy residents,” concluded Dharmin Ved.

The 6thStreet.com store speaks to the UAE’s leadership in future technologies. Redefining retail in the region, the store blends a physical format with digital shopping conveniences to deliver an immersive customer experience. Shoppers will have access to more than 1200 brands available on 6thStreet.com: Birkenstock, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Crocs, Levi’s, Skechers, Adidas, Nike, Dune London, Aldo, Toms and more. 6thStreet.com is an omni-channel fashion e-commerce destination that offers high-street fashion & beauty brands in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain & Qatar. Being one of the largest destinations for footwear in the GCC region, 6thStreet.com offers the latest collections from over 1000+ international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Dune London, Charles & Keith, ALDO, Crocs, Birkenstock, Skechers, Levi’s, Nike, Adidas, Rituals, Inglot amongst many more. The online platform also provides free 100 day returns both in-stores and online, cash on delivery and the option for click & collect with real-time integration with 1337 stores.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms while employing over 17,300 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades. www.appareluae.com

