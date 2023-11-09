Appinventiv’s Cloud-First Approach Elevates It To AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner

Noida (India), November 9: Appinvenitv, a one-stop digital engineering team of 1500+ mobility engineers, has been serving its global clientele to unlock the power of digital transformation on the pillars of state-of-the-art cloud technologies like AWS. The organization is actively strengthening its cloud expertise to become the leader in helping its clients better manage their administration, streamline operations & processes, improve productivity, optimize expenditure, and enhance the entire customer digital experience.

This stringent yet unified vision has earned the company the prestigious AWS Advanced Tier Cloud Consulting Partner title.

Their cloud offerings include professional advisory, end-to-end deployment, and managed services. The cloud-first approach in their services has tackled the biggest business challenges and unlocked innovation at scale for various industries, resulting in a well-deserved accreditation of The AWS Advanced Tier.

Appinventiv has been an active AWS partner for over a year and has gained deep knowledge & expertise in AWS services and solutions to support any use case across a client’s full customer life cycle. Their team of cloud engineers has individually earned multiple certifications in cloud technology, strengthening their capabilities to deeper roots.

A Cloud Expertise That Outranked Major AWS Partners

Appinventiv has earned the reputed accreditation of AWS advanced tier cloud consulting partner after meeting a rigorous set of eligibility criteria, including:

Multiple individual AWS certifications within the team

20+ customer success stories using AWS services

Use cases that demonstrate a deep understanding of AWS’ solutions

Ensuring end-to-end customer service excellence

There are over 10,000 AWS partners globally, with only 365 of them gaining the expertise to be promoted to this title.

The placement of Appinventiv in such a rare pool of cloud experts demonstrates the company’s unparalleled vision of helping businesses make the most of cloud technology to expand their capabilities securely. The accreditation displays the unmatched track record of excellence it has delivered to clients ranging from disruptive startups to global unicorns.

“Becoming an AWS advanced tier consulting partner is one of the most powerful appreciation our team can receive for its rigorous efforts and smart strategies. I want to congratulate both my Cloud-DevOps and partnership delivery team for helping us achieve this milestone.,” said Sudeep Srivastava, Co-Founder of Appinventiv.

Ready To Unlock Cloud-First Innovation

Cloud-first resilience is the way to move ahead for any company that wants to continue growing in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. But, security remains a big concern for major companies that are adopting the cloud way of doing business. That’s why the team uses only the top AWS cloud technology to securely migrate enterprises to a decentralized infrastructure, expand business capabilities, and ensure that the cloud’s flexibility stands on a fault-tolerant architecture.

Appinventiv has empowered the vision of a global clientele, including American Express, Vodafone, KPMG, Asian Bank, EmiratesNBD, Virgin Group, Adidas, Americana Group, and Bodyshop, with solutions that help them digitally transform and scale their operations through the power of the cloud. As the recent promotion to AWS Advanced Tier Consulting partner comes into play, the organization can continue to strive as the top-rated cloud computing company in the major international markets of the United States, Europe, and UAE.

Till now, the company has garnered over 20+ client success stories using AWS technology. The mobility engineering firm will work on further perfecting its cloud solutions, including discovery, training, and best-practice compliance, to further elevate itself to the AWS Premier Partner Tier. With constant innovation & end-to-end maturity assessment, Appinventiv is ready to ensure that each project is delivered using the most advanced technology that remains strong on both the security and user experience ends.

