Apple iPhone 16 Pro Launched: Features, Specs, and What to Expect

New Delhi [India], September 24: At its much-awaited Glowtime Event this September, Apple officially launched its top-of-the-line variants from the iPhone 16 seriesthe iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. For customers looking for the flagship experience but do not want to pay a premium for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro presents a lucrative choiceespecially considering that it has been priced Rs 15,000 less than its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro.

For Indian customers, pre-orders will be available from September 20, with the iPhone 16 Pro's starting price marked at Rs 1,19,900. As usual, this model brings a range of exciting features and powerful upgrades, making it a strong contender for those looking for a premium experience. Take a closer look at what the iPhone 16 Pro has to offer and how you can get your hands on the model on Easy EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card without straining your finances.

iPhone 16 Pro: An overview

The iPhone 16 Pro is an upgraded version of its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro. It offers enhanced performance and better photo and video capabilities, along with the integration of what Apple calls its new Intelligence Suite. It is a sleeker take on the design of its predecessor and sports the same titanium finish. The device feels as premium as it gets on the hands while maintaining the minimalist aesthetics that Apple aficionados appreciate.

But what makes the iPhone 16 Pro a must-have is the impressive A18 Pro chip that sits under the hood, the new Camera Control button, and a significant battery life upgrade.

iPhone 16 Pro: Key features

New action button

Apple has introduced a new customisable action button that replaces the mute switch of the previous models. This button allows users to set quick-access functions like opening the camera, enabling the flashlight, or starting a voice memo. This kind of flexibility is particularly useful for users who want a different use case for the hardware button.

Improved battery life

With up to 27 hours of video playback, the iPhone 16 Pro boasts a much longer battery life than previous models. Users can now go through their day without worrying constantly about charging their devices. The phone also supports wireless and USB-C charging for enhanced convenience.

A18 Pro chip

The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by the A18 Pro chip, which brings a big leap in processing power compared to its predecessor. With a 6-core GPU, this chip is designed to handle everything from heavy-duty gaming to complex photo and video editing tasks. It is especially suited to handle Apple's new Intelligence Suite, enabling crucial GenAI functionalities to make your life easier.

Camera control and advanced photography

The new camera system is a major feature of the iPhone 16 Pro. It features a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, allowing users to capture high-resolution images with incredible detail. Apple has also added a new capacitive button for camera controls, making it easier to access advanced photography tools like depth control and zoom adjustments immediately and more intuitively. 4K video recording at 120fps means that this device lives up to its 'Pro' tag when it comes to camera capabilities.

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence, abbreviated as AI, is a set of tools designed to enhance the user experience by providing smarter ways to interact with your device. From improving Siri responses to offering advanced search functions in your gallery, the AI tools are set to make everyday tasks more efficient. These will be introduced later this year in US English to begin with.

Bigger and brighter display

The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 16 Pro offers more real estate for your content, be it games, streaming, or multitasking. The ProMotion technology provides a smoother 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluidity in every swipe and making interactions seamless. The always-on display feature continues to be a highlight and lets you check notifications without fully waking the phone.

iPhone 16 Pro: Specifications

Here's a quick look at the key specs of the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro: Price in India

The iPhone 16 Pro is priced competitively for a premium flagship phone. The base model, which comes with 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs 1,19,900. The top-spec variant with 1TB storage comes at Rs 1,69,990. Here are the prices for the rest of the lineup:

* 256GB: Rs 1,29,900

* 512GB: Rs 1,49,900

These prices make the iPhone 16 Pro affordable compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max but considerably more expensive than the iPhone 16, which starts at Rs 79,990 for the 128GB variant .

Deals and offers on iPhone 16 Pro on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

If you're planning to buy the iPhone 16 Pro in India, one of the best ways to make the purchase more affordable is by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. The EMI Network lets you enjoy flexible payment plans with Easy EMIs and exclusive offers, such as zero down payment and cashback on select models.

Using this EMI option means you can walk out with your brand-new iPhone 16 Pro without paying the entire amount upfront. Here's how you can get your hands on the iPhone 16 Pro using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card:

A step-by-step guide to purchasing iPhone 16 Pro on EMI

* Head to the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store after the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro

* Choose your preferred variant of the iPhone 16 Pro

* At the checkout counter, present your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to the representative

* Confirm the EMI plan and repayment tenure that suits your financial needs.

* Share the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and finalise the transaction

