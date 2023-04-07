Applications for National Startup Awards 2023 open; Check deadline and prize money

New Delhi [India], April 7 : The applications for National Startup Awards 2023 have been made live from April 1 2023 and the deadline for submissions is May 31, 2023, an official release by the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the ministry launched the National Startup Awards (NSA) in 2020 to reward and recognise outstanding startups and enablers in the startup ecosystem that are building innovative products and demonstrating measurable social impact.

So far, three editions have acknowledged startups and enablers who have been instrumental in revolutionising the development of the Indian startup ecosystem.

So far in three years, it has seen active participation from over 6,400 startups and has recognized over 450 startups as winners and finalists.

In the to-be-held edition, the startups will be awarded across 20 categories, which have been decided upon through thorough deliberations on current Indian and global economic focus points. These categories range from innovations in aerospace, retail and disruptive technologies to more impact-focused categories.

A cash prize of Rs 10 lakh will be awarded by DPIIT to one winning startup in each of the categories.

"The winners and finalists of the National Startup Awards 2023 will be provided with exclusive handholding support, including investor and government connect, mentorship, international market access, corporate and unicorn connect and much more," the ministry said in the release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor