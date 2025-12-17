Applications Now Open for B.Tech 2026 at SIT Pune via JEE & State Entrance Exams

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune, a premier institute under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has opened admissions for its B.Tech programme for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates can apply via JEE (Main) or any State Government Engineering Entrance Examination through the official SIT Pune admission portal.

Important Dates:

* Last Date of Online Registration: 15th September 2026

* Programme Commences: 20th July 2026

Registration Instructions:

* Candidates applying via JEE(Main) or any State Government Engineering Entrance Examination can register to SIT Pune through this website

* Click on Register

* Click on the 'I Agree' button to accept the Terms and Conditions. Next fill in the details requested on the page displayed

* Click on "Save and Continue" to choose a password and the hint questions that will be asked if you forget your password. Then click on "Save and Continue" to register. The Screen will now display your SIT Pune 2026 ID

* After successful registration, you will get an email containing your SIT Pune 2026 ID and password. Use this SIT Pune 2026 ID for all the future correspondence with SIT Pune. Use this SIT Pune 2026 ID and password to enter the online application form and to make any modification to the details provided by you

* The screen will now display the "Make Payment" options.

Eligibility criterion:

Students applying for B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication, must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one additional subject from Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, or Entrepreneurship.

For admission to B.Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Robotics & Automation, Robotics and AI candidates must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, securing a minimum of 45% aggregate marks (40% for the reserved category). Students who have completed a D.Voc. stream in the same or allied sector are also eligible.

To support students from diverse academic backgrounds, SIT Pune offers bridge courses in Mathematics, Physics, Engineering Drawing, and related foundational subjects.

International students may apply through the Symbiosis International Centre for International Education (SCIE) at https://www.scie.ac.in/

SIT Pune offers NBA-accredited programmes and a curriculum aligned with NEP-2020, balancing fundamental principles with advanced technological knowledge across its seven B.Tech specializations Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication, Mechanical Engineering, Robotics & Automation and Robotics & AI. The campus features high-quality infrastructure, multimedia classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, high-end computing facilities, a modern library with digital resources, auditoriums, seminar halls, separate hostels for boys and girls, and extensive sports facilities.

The institute also hosts specialized centres such as the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre, TCIL-funded 5G lab, and Infosys Makers Lab, designed to upskill graduates in emerging technologies. SIT Pune fosters dynamic learning through industry collaborations, honours courses, global immersion programmes, and international partnerships with universities including University College Dublin, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, RUDN University, and others. Dual degree and academic progression programmes are offered in collaboration with Loughborough University, Aston University, Deakin University, and the University of East Anglia.

"The holistic curriculum, industry-aligned pedagogy, and global exposure at SIT Pune are designed to nurture future-ready engineers who are innovative, socially responsible, and globally competent," said Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director, SIT Pune.

The curriculum integrates core engineering subjects with creative thinking, design thinking, liberal arts, and entrepreneurship, while platforms like the Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (SCEI) encourage students to evolve as entrepreneurs and leaders. Robust industry linkages have led to placements with packages reaching up to 24 LPA, reflecting SIT Pune's commitment to shaping engineers ready for the global technological landscape.

For more details visit: https://www.sitpune.edu.in/ | Online Registration - SIT2026

For admission-related queries, contact: btechadmissions@sitpune.edu.in

