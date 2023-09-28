AppViewX Receives the Coveted Great Place To Work Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 28: AppViewX, a leader in automated machine identity management (MIM) and application infrastructure security, today announced that the company has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from August'23 to July'24). This achievement, for the second consecutive year, highlights a strong inclusive organizational culture and the amazing achievements of AppViewX employees to continuously deliver and support innovative products across the globe.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"In the rapidly growing India technology market, we understand that job seekers have many options when looking to grow professionally. We are honored to receive this accolade for the second consecutive year, highlighting our growing company culture and our organizational values," stated Anand Purusothaman, CTO and founder of AppViewX.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1,400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world's leading organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through automated machine identity management and application infrastructure security and orchestration. The AppViewX platform provides complete certificate lifecycle management and PKI-as-a-Service using streamlined workflows to prevent outages, reduce security incidents and enable crypto-agility.

Fortune 1000 companies, including six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers rely on AppViewX to automate NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps. AppViewX is headquartered in New York with offices in the U.K., Canada, Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

