Arabic Kuthu singer, Jonita Gandhi in Namma Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11: 11th February 2023: Chennai Express fame singer Jonita Gandhi is coming up with her grand music fest by the name “Immerse with Jonita Gandhi” happening on February 18, 2023, at Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai. It is a great moment for music lovers to groove to the music of JG.

It is going be a night loaded with nothing but grandness, and people dancing to JG’s vocals. The muse behind some amazing hits Miss. Jonita Gandhi is coming to drive us to music madness with her live concert organised by Live Alive. She is widely recognised after her debut song in Chennai Express. Her strong vocals grabbed the attention of a wide audience. Some of her hits include The Breakup song, Mental Manadhil, Chellamma, Private Party, and Arabic Kuthu which made her a music sensation in India.

On this event, Live Alive founder Mr. V Kalyan Chakravarthi said,” It gives us immense pleasure to organise this event where one of the favourite Bollywood music singers Jonita is going live with her music concert. The event has already garnered huge audience interest. This event is going to be a big success for Live Alive, which has always promoted singers across the country with their live concerts.”

To those finding a place to land the weekend after Valentine’s, spend the night soothing your ears with some of the greatest tunes out there.

The tickets will be available on Book my show and Paytm Insider. You can also click the link for details – https://linktr.ee/wearelivealive

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor