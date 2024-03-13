ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India celebrates ‘Safety Month’

Various events are being conducted to raise awareness among individuals and groups about workplace safety

Hazira – Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 13: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steelmakers, has organised a series of events to observe ‘Safety Month', reinforcing its commitment to prioritising safety across its operations.

The AM/NS India Safety Month began with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the flagship plant in Hazira, commemorating March 4 as National Safety Day. The theme of the Safety Month is “Focus on Safety Leadership for ESG Excellence”, which implies that safety leadership is not just a responsibility, but a catalyst for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence. During the ceremony, senior leaders of AM/NS India shared their ESG expectations for the upcoming year.

Wim Van Gerven, Chief Operating Officer at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “At AM/NS India, we take pride in implementing the highest safety standards while producing steel. We have set up robust systems to promote a safety-first mindset. But safety isn’t just about systems; it’s about building a culture where safety is second nature for our employees. This is the driving force behind the diverse events organised during this Safety Month.”

AM/NS India has also deployed safety posters and slogans to communicate key messages in simple yet effective language and to encourage active participation in safety initiatives.

Other highlights of the month-long celebrations will include Kaun Banega Surakshapati, a series of safety quizzes and recognition programs for exemplary safety compliance. The aim is to engage employees across all levels in safety initiatives and promote a culture of safety at AM/NS India.

