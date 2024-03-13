ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India celebrates ‘Safety Month’

By PNN | Published: March 13, 2024 07:01 PM2024-03-13T19:01:00+5:302024-03-13T19:05:03+5:30

Various events are being conducted to raise awareness among individuals and groups about workplace safety Hazira – Surat (Gujarat) ...

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India celebrates ‘Safety Month’ | ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India celebrates ‘Safety Month’

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India celebrates ‘Safety Month’

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India celebrates ‘Safety Month

Various events are being conducted to raise awareness among individuals and groups about workplace safety

Hazira – Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 13: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steelmakers, has organised a series of events to observe ‘Safety Month', reinforcing its commitment to prioritising safety across its operations.

The AM/NS India Safety Month began with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the flagship plant in Hazira, commemorating March 4 as National Safety Day. The theme of the Safety Month is “Focus on Safety Leadership for ESG Excellence”, which implies that safety leadership is not just a responsibility, but a catalyst for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence. During the ceremony, senior leaders of AM/NS India shared their ESG expectations for the upcoming year.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India celebrates ‘Safety Month' - Digital

Wim Van Gerven, Chief Operating Officer at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “At AM/NS India, we take pride in implementing the highest safety standards while producing steel. We have set up robust systems to promote a safety-first mindset. But safety isn’t just about systems; it’s about building a culture where safety is second nature for our employees. This is the driving force behind the diverse events organised during this Safety Month.”

AM/NS India has also deployed safety posters and slogans to communicate key messages in simple yet effective language and to encourage active participation in safety initiatives.

Other highlights of the month-long celebrations will include Kaun Banega Surakshapati, a series of safety quizzes and recognition programs for exemplary safety compliance. The aim is to engage employees across all levels in safety initiatives and promote a culture of safety at AM/NS India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app