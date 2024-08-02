ARCH College of Design & Business honors innovators in education at “School Design Awards 2024”

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] August 2: ARCH College of Design & Business hosted the Design Culture Co-Create School Awards 2024, a prestigious event recognizing outstanding contributions from schools and educators across India. This year, the awards received an impressive 105 submissions from 52 schools in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Vadodara, Jaipur, and Gurgaon, showcasing a robust commitment to cultivating innovative and creative learning environments.

Professor Pradyumna Vyas, President of the World Design Organization, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Dr. Lata Vaidyanathan, Director of Gyan Bharti School, attended as the Guest of Honor, along with prominent guests such as BJP National Executive Members Arun Chaturvedi and Sandeep Sethi.

In the Most Innovative Teacher category, Esha Gehlot from Mayoor Chopasni School, Jodhpur, Paramita Bose from R.N. Podar School, Mumbai, and Divay Dua of Delhi Public School, sector 45, Gurugram were honored. The Outstanding Art & Design Department awards were presented to Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh School, Jaipur, Delhi Public School, Jaipur and Mahavir Model School, Delhi. Along with this, the Outstanding Creative School awards were recognized by Delhi Public School, sector 45, Gurugram, The Palace School, Jaipur and Dav Public School, Gurugram.

The Design Leadership Awards for Principals were awarded to Aditi Mishra from Delhi Public School, sector 45, Gurugram, Dr. Sangeeta Arora of Kothari International School, Noida, and Kanchan Joshi- Cygnus World School, Vadodara.

Archana Surana, Founder and Director of Arch College of Design and Business, said, “These awards celebrate the heroes of our school education system who tirelessly foster creativity and innovation in children. We are immensely proud of their achievements and remain committed to promoting a culture of design thinking in early education.”

She further emphasized the importance of promoting Design India, highlighting the significant contribution schools must make. She also announced that Arch College will soon open Design Culture Innovation Centers in schools, providing students with valuable information related to design

During the occasion, Professor Pradyumna Vyas, President of the World Design Organization, stressed that schools should educate students about design and provide them with comprehensive information in this field. He emphasized the need for schools to establish Design City Labs, which will help students understand design more easily.

The Design Culture Co-Create initiative, spearheaded by the ARCH College of Design & Business, aims to promote the principles of Design and Design Thinking across educational institutions and society at large. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the college's vision of transforming knowledge into innovation and creativity-driven learning, which is essential for advancing the “Make in India” mission.

The event included a panel discussion on “Creative Pathway and Progression from School to Higher Education,” featuring educationists Vaidehi Singh, Jayshree Periwal and Suniti Sharma. The discussion focused on creative learning environments and the journey from school to higher education, aligning with the vision of “Make in India and Design as a Culture” and showcasing the impact of innovation in school education.

